Dan Williamson, longtime co-manager of Brooklyn Center’s 50s Grill, barely had time to pose for a photo Jan. 26 before the restaurant’s hostess told him a table of regulars wanted to wish him a happy retirement.
Williamson spent 32 years working at the restaurant, starting as a cook in 1990 after finishing college with a degree in finance and economics. He retired Jan. 30.
“I graduated from college down in Texas but my wife and I are both from Minnesota so we wanted to move back up here, and that was in the midst of some tough times economically – the banking business was in shambles,” he said, oldies playing in the background. “I’d also by then discovered that I probably wasn’t going to do real well sitting in a desk for 40 hours a week.”
After about a year of cooking, an assistant manager job opened. Williamson got the job, and he never left.
The business and its owner, Jack Schubert, treated him well, and the job was “a very good fit for what I was looking for,” he said. “I certainly thought about moving on a few times. Like everybody, I’ve got friends out in other jobs, other kinds of situations, and all of them sounded in a lot of ways worse.”
With a smaller, locally owned business, there was no corporate office or regional manager in some far-away state dictating how to run the restaurant, Williamson said. The independence was in overseeing the business was appealing.
“When things need to happen it’s a quick conversation with Jack,” he said.
Despite changes in the neighborhood over that three-decade span, the 50s Grill has always maintained a strong following of regular customers, Williamson said. And he’ll miss seeing and chatting with those regulars on day-to-day basis, feeling like part of the community.
“There are a couple of customers who come in every Sunday morning and I always talk to them for a few minutes, and they’re always excited to see me and I’m happy to see them,” he said. “There are other customers that come in at other times that I’m always going to go over and spend a few minutes with them at the table … knowing who your customers are, there’s a lot of comfort in just kind of talking to them. They’re more than customers, they’re friends.”
Even when the restaurant closed to indoor dining during the COVID-19 shutdowns, that connection with regulars continued into the parking lot with curbside pickup.
“There was more than once last winter when I’d be out there talking to somebody and they’re sitting in their car, in their warm car and I’m out there freezing my butt off, trying to act like I’m not,” Williamson said. “The people, the employees, my fellow managers, customers, everything, that’s going to be what’s really hard to walk away from.”
Despite his wife’s impending retirement and their plans to travel – with trips to St. Martin in the Caribbean, Europe, and more domestic locales penciled into their calendars – Williamson pictures himself as a future regular with a preferred menu item in mind.
“I feel pretty strongly I’ll probably become one of those regular customers,” he said. “When I go on vacation, I come back, I’m always hungry for a 50s Grill Burger.”
