A new brewery, called Heavy Rotation Brewing, has plans to open in Brooklyn Park’s Stone Mountain Plaza.
The Brooklyn Park Planning Commission recommended the project for approval Oct. 14.
The project, originally proposed as Bold North Brewing Company at 9801 Xenia Ave. N., would be the second brewery in Brooklyn Park.
“We would be excited to come to Brooklyn Park and bring something that we think is very family-friendly, create some jobs, and hopefully add something new to the city,” said Ken Smith, one of three owners.
Smith has served as marketing coordinator at Minneapolis-based Utepils Brewing.
Another co-owner is Joshua Denny, who, according to his Linkedin profile, has served as head brewer for Wicked Wort Brewing in Robbinsdale.
Scott Smith, co-owner, will work in sales for the brewery.
“Although the craft beer business is highly competitive, we believe that there is a place in this area of Brooklyn Park Minnesota for high-quality, delicious, small batch beers,” the trio wrote in their proposal. “Our goal is to brew and market beers that will not only attract the neighborhood, but craft beer drinkers from all over the state for many years to come.”
The brewery is proposed for construction in the new multi-tenant building adjacent to Chick-fil-A and Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, as well as the Stone Mountain Pet Lodge.
The brewery would offer 15 rotating small-batch beers and one rotating small-batch soda, with 10 fermenters brewing behind the scenes.
Pints of beer are expected to run $5 to $8, while crowlers would be $8 to $10.
The brewery would plan to distribute crowlers to local liquor stores, bars and restaurants.
While the brewery would not have a kitchen, customers would be allowed to bring in their own food. Food trucks may also occasionally be hosted on-site.
Outdoor patio space will be available at the brewery.
Blue Wolf Brewing, the city’s first brewery, opened in March 2018 in the Edinburgh Centre strip mall.
