The Brooklyn Park City Council recently approved plans for a new assisted-living facility at the former KinderCare site on Xerxes Avenue.
In March 2020, a fire destroyed the KinderCare daycare facility located at 7964 Xerxes Ave., adjacent to the intersection with Lad Parkway North and west of the cul-de-sac terminating at Xerxes Court North.
The fire was believed to have started in the attic, but eventually destroyed the entire building despite efforts by the Brooklyn Park Fire Department. The structure was deemed a total loss.
Since then, the site, which is surrounded by residential properties on three sides, has sat vacant. KinderCare did not renew its lease with the property owners following the fire.
In 2021, with the ruins of the daycare site cleared, Estherra Properties proposed constructing a 21-unit, two-story, 15,740 square-foot assisted living facility on the vacant site.
Developer Esther Wako said her company has group homes operating elsewhere in Brooklyn Park, and that the location, which covers three-quarters of an acre, seemed right for a new facility.
The building is designed to have a residential character with lap siding, a stone base, and an asphalt shingle roof that will blend with neighboring single-family homes.
“I think this is a beautiful project,” Mayor Lisa Jacobson said. “I’m thrilled that you’re bringing it to our community. I think there’s a great need for projects like this and I can already envision it filling that spot.”
City staff members and the city’s Planning Commission recommended the project for approval.
While city code requires a 50-foot setback from property lines for businesses, to comply with the requirement, the developer would need to construct a taller, three-story building to house the 21 units.
As a result, the council approved a variance allowing for 30-foot setbacks, which will allow the shorter building to better blend with the neighborhood.
The existing parking lot on the site will continue to be used by the new developer.
Additional fencing is proposed at the site to provide a secure outdoor space for memory care patients.
A new sidewalk will also be constructed in front of the building, and a new sign will be constructed to meet city code.
