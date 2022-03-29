The Brooklyn Park City Council, acting as the Economic Development Authority, approved an assistance package March 21 for the long-proposed Village Creek Apartments project.
The five-story, 83-unit mixed-use development project has been in consideration for the city-owned site at 7621 Brooklyn Blvd. for several years.
Proposed by former Los Angeles Lakers small forward Devean George, the housing development would include a 10,000 square-foot commercial space with a kitchen, a restaurant and pop-up retail incubation space.
The council approved a $2.3 million, 25-year pay-as-you-go tax increment financing district to assist with project funding. Also included in the package are a $900,000 cash infusion from the city’s tax increment financing housing set-aside coffers and a $370,000 land cost write-off.
As part of the land write-off, the city will sell the property to the developer, George Group North, for $1.
“It’s an exciting development,” Councilmember Susan Pha said.
George grew up in Minneapolis, and since retiring from the NBA, his development company has built several multi-family projects in the Twin Cities. Other projects developed by the firm include the Commons on Penn and Penn Avenue Union in Minneapolis, and the Marketplace & Main Apartments in Hopkins.
The building will offer a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units.
In the 83-unit building, 19 units will affordable for incomes between 30% and 50% of the area median income.
At 30% of area median income, rent costs for a one bedroom unit are anticipated at $527 per month. For a three-bedroom unit at 50% of area median income, monthly rent would be $1,288.
All units must remain affordable for the full life of the tax increment financing district.
The majority of the tax increment financing for the project will serve as a reimbursement for actual costs rather than an upfront payment.
“It also allowed us to provide those more deeply affordable units, particularly at that 30% AMI in this project,” said Daniela Lorenz, business development coordinator.
The commercial kitchen element of the development will include a small restaurant serving coffee, juice, hot breakfast and other fast-casual fares throughout the day.
The kitchen will also be available to food entrepreneurs for testing new concepts, management development, catering or other rental purposes. Between four and six business should be able to rent the kitchen space at any given time.
“It’s going to be affordable” to rent the kitchen, George said. “I would guess $13-14 per hour. … We want to get people out of their kitchens and into the commercial kitchen.”
The kitchen, restaurant and its programming will be managed by LaChelle Cunningham, with the organization Appetite for Change. Cunningham will also offer workshops and classes through her Healthy Roots Institute.
Other commercial space will be used for coworking office space and short-term pop-up shops.
Approximately $750,000 of the city’s financial contributions will be used to develop the commercial kitchen.
Construction is estimated to take between 12 and 14 months, once full funding is available and the land sale is finalized. The project is tentatively expected to be complete by summer 2023.
“It’s really exciting to see that we’re getting to this point,” said Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner.
Councilmember Terry Parks called George’s development work in Minneapolis an “amazing project,” and said he is impatient to see the new project move forward.
