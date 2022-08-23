The Brooklyn Center City Council recently approved an emergency ordinance placing a moratorium on the sale of THC edibles.
Along with a 61-day emergency moratorium ordinance, the City Council approved the first of two readings of an interim ordinance pausing the sale of THC products for up to a year while the city conducts a study on potential ordinances that would further regulate where the products could be sold.
The state legislature allowed the sale of THC edibles effective July 1.
“As a general principal I’d really like to see this thoroughly studied, get some recommendations back from staff after everybody, they have looked at this in-depth, because with sale of a product that has, as I understand it, legitimate medical uses, and other possible uses I want to the see that the sale of it is properly regulated,” Councilmember Dan Ryan said.
The state bill authorizing the sale of THC products largely left regulation of where the products can be sold to local municipalities, according to city attorney Jason Hill.
“The Act contains very little regulatory structure, consumer protection, or general control of the sale of THC products,” Hill wrote in a memo to the city.
The council was largely in support of the proposal, approving it in a unanimous vote with Mayor Mike Elliott absent.
“Because the proposal to allow the sale of THC products received little publicity until the amendments went into effect on July 1, 2022, the city did not have an opportunity to study and consider the potential impacts of the amendments on the city,” reads a public notice for the moratorium.
“Nor did the City Council have sufficient time to engage in policy discussions regarding the potential regulation of the sale of THC products by the city.”
Medical cannabis or hemp products are not subject to the moratorium.
During the study period city staff members are expected to consider the potential impact of the sale of THC products, according to the public notice.
The moratorium is not required to last for an entire year, and could be ended early if the council choses to rescind it.
The city could regulate the sale of the products in multiple ways, according to Hill. Licensing of the sale of THC products, as well as zoning requirements, could impact how and where the products are sold.
The council could attempt to outright prohibit the sale of the products through zoning codes, or could do the opposite and expressly authorize the sale of THC products.
“A city could probably prohibit the sale of THC product sales if it defines such sale as a ‘use’ in its zoning ordinance and has legitimate planning and zoning grounds for the ban,” Hill wrote in a memo. “There is no ‘right’ to sell THC products and cities have broad discretion in establishing zoning requirements. An outright ban would likely need to be combined with other general business regulations (e.g., licensing) since the sale of THC products is currently not a primary use of land but can be sold at any retail store.”
If the city expressly authorized the sale of the products at dedicated locations, the zoning codes could impose additional regulations such as restricting sale to certain areas of the city, capping the total number of THC-related land uses within a certain zoning district or the city at large, or requiring a minimum distance from other types of land uses such as schools, according to Hill.
The state Legislature will likely pass amendments to the law authorizing the sale of THC products in its next session, Hill said.
Councilmember Kris Lawrence-Anderson said that while the products are not smokable, she wants the Association for Nonsmokers-Minnesota to be given an opportunity to weigh in on potential policies, since the organization assisted the city with tobacco-related ordinances and zoning in the past.
“My initial reaction would be to have it similar to our vaping products that are in tobacco stores predominately or exclusively per ordinance,” she said.
Councilmember April Graves said the city ought to “look at it also as an opportunity. What comes to my mind is the expansion of our ability to provide more small businesses, to support entrepreneurs, as well as potentially to use some of the actual money that could potentially come out of it to the benefit of the people that live and work and play in our city.”
Licensing revenue could help to fund city programs, Graves said.
Councilmember Marquita Butler concurred, saying she “fully support(s)” the study.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.