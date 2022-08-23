BC25NWthc.jpg

(Submitted photo courtesy Elsa Olofsson through Pixabay)

The Brooklyn Center City Council recently approved an emergency ordinance placing a moratorium on the sale of THC edibles.

The Brooklyn Center City Council recently approved an emergency ordinance placing a moratorium on the sale of THC edibles.

Along with a 61-day emergency moratorium ordinance, the City Council approved the first of two readings of an interim ordinance pausing the sale of THC products for up to a year while the city conducts a study on potential ordinances that would further regulate where the products could be sold.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments