In a split vote, the Brooklyn Center City Council, acting as the Economic Development Authority, rejected a purchase and sale agreement with Carvana for a so-called car vending machine off of interstates 94 and 694.
The agreement, which was rejected May 9, would have given the web-based car dealer exclusive access to the site while further developing a proposal for an up-to 10-story structure used to distribute vehicles.
The development would have been the company’s first car vending machine in the state.
Mayor Mike Elliott, and Councilmembers Kris Lawrence-Anderson and Dan Ryan voted against the proposal. Councilmembers Marquita Butler and April Graves cast votes in favor of approving the purchase agreement.
“I have some concerns about the project,” Elliott said. “I’m concerned about the site reusablity, I’m concerned about splitting up the parcel and making it a smaller available remaining parcel.”
Carvana was proposing to purchase a portion of the city-owned, highly visible but oddly shaped site at 1601 James Circle for $2 million.
Adjacent to the city’s existing Minneapolis Federal Bureau of Investigation building, the site was previously proposed for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 292 headquarters. The council rejected that proposition in 2019.
The union eventually constructed its headquarters on West Broadway in Brooklyn Park.
A developer later proposed a three-story tech startup building on the site. According to Meg Beekman, community development director, that project was not financially viable. She outlined a different financial picture for the Carvana proposal.
“Carvana has offered a fair market value for the land,” Beekman wrote in a memo to the council. “In addition, the EDA would retain approximately 1.5 acres to use for future redevelopment. Carvana is not seeking any financial subsidy from the EDA for the development. In addition, due to the height of the building, the floor area ratio of the site will be much higher than any other feasible use. This will equate to a higher property value and greater increase to the city’s tax base.”
Carvana offered $13.5 per square foot for 3.4 acres of the site. By comparison, the city paid $9.1 per square foot for the former Target site, and Top Golf paid $10 per square foot for the former Regal Theater site.
Carvana sells all of its cars online, either delivering vehicles to customers from a centralized location or offering them for pick-up from a car vending machine fulfillment center.
“The car vending machine is a unique structure and experience for buyers to pick-up vehicles quickly and efficiently,” Beekman wrote. “The building would consist of a prominent glass structure up to ten stories in height which would house vehicles. The balance of the site would be parking for employees, customers, and circulation for loading and unloading vehicles. The use would provide approximately 30 jobs.”
In the early 2000s, the site was home to Olive Garden and Cracker Barrel restaurants. The city bought the site in 2006 for $2.8 million and demolished the existing structures.
“A portion of the properties were subdivided off and sold when the FBI building was constructed, leaving the current 4.93 acre configuration,” Beekman wrote.
Carvana’s proposal included an offer of $25,000 in upfront earnest money. In exchange, the city would provide 90 days of access to the site to perform due diligence, as well as a 180-day period to seek city land-use approvals for the development.
Assuming plans for the project were approved, the city would have also paid a 4% commission to Carvana’s land broker.
“The purchase agreement includes a reverter clause which requires the developer to have completed construction within 24 months of closing on the property,” Beekman wrote. “If the developer has not been able to achieve the substantial completion within this time period, a 30-day notice will be given. After the 30-day notice, if the development is still not in compliance, the EDA will have the right to re-enter and re-take possession of the property.”
Car dealers in Brooklyn Center must be licensed by the city. To obtain a license, dealers must “provide, operate and maintain on its premises in the city of Brooklyn Center an equipped and manned repair shop or facility capable of repairing the motors, brakes, lights, tires, electrical and other operating equipment of any motor vehicle sold by such dealer.”
The requirement was drafted to minimize the potential for small-scale auto dealers in the city, Beekman said. The city has minimum lot size requirements for auto dealers for a similar reason.
Carvana’s vending machine concept does not include on-site repair facilities. Rather, Carvana has contracted with other repair centers to fix vehicles as needed.
The lack of repair facilities, as well as how the building would be repurposed if Carvana closes, proved to be a sticking point with the council.
“I would allow this to go forward only if Carvana agreed to build the on-site repair facility as required by the ordinance,” Ryan said. “I believe that would be a mistake to eliminate that provision in the City Code. … Above all, I think it fails the fairness test.”
“I’m also concerned about the exceptions being made for Carvana,” Elliott said.
Three residents in attendance spoke against the project. The proposal also received pushback from Luther Auto, which owns a cluster of car dealerships along Brooklyn Boulevard north of I-94 and south of 69th Avenue North.
“Every dealership in the city currently obeys that code,” a representative of Luther said. “It is their choice to not include (repair facilities) and then try and make you change your rules.”
Resident Randy Christensen spoke in favor of the project, calling it a “destination” like Top Golf that would attract newcomers to the city.
Butler said her only concern was about potential reuse of the building, and she questioned if the city could set aside some of the revenue from the land sale to have available to potentially demolish the building if eventual redevelopment was necessary.
The proposal was brought before the council prior to the development being presented to the city’s Planning Commission, which Beekman said was not uncommon for large projects in the city.
Elliott said he wanted to see the issue come before the Planning Commission before considering it. Residents are concerned about the potential for light pollution and skyline disruption at the site, he said.
“For me, there’s still enough questions left that at this point, I really can’t support this project,” Elliott said.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.