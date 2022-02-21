The Brooklyn Center City Council approved a development agreement Feb. 14 for the first construction project within the long-planned Opportunity Site redevelopment area.
The city owns approximately 35 acres of land within the larger 80-acre Opportunity Site parcel, which is bounded by Shingle Creek Parkway on the west, Bass Lake Road and Highway 100 on the south and southeast, and Summit Drive on the east and north.
The latest proposal is to build out approximately five new urban blocks of development on the city-owned parcels at the northeast corner of Shingle Creek Parkway and Bass Lake Road.
The proposal includes six buildings of multi-family housing, an event center, childcare facilities, mental healthcare suites, barber shop space, commercial space, a park, and an entrepreneur incubator space.
“This project that’s before you this evening is one that has made an enormous effort to address as many of the community desires and things that they’ve heard as I believe is possible,” said Meg Beekman, community development director.
The project, proposed by Alatus LLC, Project for Pride in Living, and Resurrecting World Faith Ministries, includes 744 housing units across multiple buildings.
Among the housing development buildings are 289 market-rate units, a 205 mixed-income units, and 250 affordable-rate units.
Mixed-income units have at least half of all total units restricted to renters earning less than 80% of area median income, while the affordable units would be restricted to those earning between 30% and 60% of area median income.
Near the entrance to the development off Shingle Creek Parkway, a four- to six-story market-rate apartment building would host shared fitness facilities and a remote working facility for all residents in the pilot development site, according to a concept plan review.
Located directly west of this building are outdoor public meeting spaces and the small-business incubator planned for the pilot site, Beekman wrote in a memo to the council.
“Next to this would be a mixed-income multi-family project with shared pedestrian and vehicular infrastructure,” the memo states. “On the east side would be a phased low-income housing tax credit development in four buildings. The site includes the integration of the Gathering and Event Space, a community event space, and its campus concept, all woven together with permeable pedestrian infrastructure, public art and traffic calming vehicular access points.”
Three Rivers Park District is planning to construct a park on a 4-acre plot in the development in its 2024 capital improvement projects list, according to Beekman.
The development agreement, which expires Oct. 30, gives the developers exclusive rights to the site while considering financing and land-use applications.
The council was unanimous in its support for the proposal, but not without reservations.
While Councilmember Dan Ryan has supported affordable housing projects in the past, “the question is how much do we need and where should we put it,” he said. “I am acutely aware of the importance that this plan has to the future of the city of Brooklyn Center, and I had some concerns – not just some concerns but grave concerns – about the level of affordable housing that is included in the plans for this.”
Councilmember April Graves said that while the project is not exactly what she’d like to see in the Opportunity Site, the process ought to keep moving forward.
“We should feel proud of (our work) even if it’s not perfect because change and innovation isn’t (perfect), it’s messy,” Graves said. “But there’s still space to create what we really want to see.”
