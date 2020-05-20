Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department:
THEFT:
• May 7 at 11:41 a.m., 5700 block of Brookdale Drive North
• May 7 at 8 p.m., 7700 block of Unity Avenue North
• May 11 at 9 p.m., 7900 block of Lad Parkway
• May 11 at 3:45 p.m., 600 block of Noble Parkway North
• May 13 at 10 a.m., 7900 block of Lad Parkway
BURGLARY:
• May 7 at 1 p.m., 10500 block of Welcome Drive North
• May 9 at 12 p.m., 7800 block of 73rd Avenue North
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT:
• May 10 at 1:17 a.m., 6400 block of Lakeland Avenue North
Brooklyn Park fire calls, May 7-13
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department received 163 calls for the week of May 7-13, including 121 rescue and EMS-related calls. The calls included 5 fire calls, 1 hazardous condition call, 8 service calls, 14 good intent calls, and 14 false alarm and false calls.
