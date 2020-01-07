Raul Lizarraga, 45 of Anoka, has been charged with attempted murder and third-degree assault for allegedly causing an intentional traffic crash in Golden Valley and then physically beating the occupant of the car with whom he had a no-contact order.

The incident occurred during the evening hours of Jan. 3 and began near the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Theodore Wirth Parkway.

Golden Valley officers were dispatched to the intersection after the victim called 911. According to the complaint, the female victim said she was being hit by a vehicle and was going to attempt to exit her vehicle and flee to a nearby home for help.

Officers found the victim just over a half mile away on Major Circle Road, a small residential cul-de-sac. The victim was lying on her back and bleeding from the nose and mouth, with Lizarraga hovering over her, according to the court filing. Two witnesses said they saw Lizarraga dragging the victim and slamming her head on the ground.

Lizarraga was taken into custody, and the woman was transported to the intensive care unit at North Memorial Hospital. The victim suffered a subdural hematoma and is in stable condition.

Two “significantly damaged” vehicles were also located by officers. The complaint concluded that the impacts between the two vehicles had been “violent.”

Investigators later learned that the victim had a no-contact order with Lizarraga. He is currently in custody on $40,000 bail.

