Golden Valley City Councilmembers Joanie Clausen and Steve Schmidgall were commanded by a final bang of the gavel Dec. 17, at their last regular meeting. The two served a combined 15 years. Each served about two terms, with Schmidgall serving one year less, as he took over a vacant seat in 2012.
The Sun Post asked the two outgoing candidates to talk about their experiences on the council before their last meeting.
Why did you decide to run for council?
Clausen: Because of my family’s history and my love for Golden Valley.
Schmidgall: I was actually appointed to my first year of city council to take Mike Freiberg’s seat. I was serving on the Planning Commission when then Councilmembers Dede Scanlon and Paula Pentel contacted me and encouraged me to apply. The incumbent mayor and Joanie Clausen were also on the council. It’s my understanding that I was everybody’s second choice, so I got appointed! After that first year, I ran successfully in a special election for Mike’s third and fourth years.
What are you most proud of accomplishing during your terms?
Schmidgall: 1. Completion of the Douglas Drive improvements because it’s very safe and pleasing for motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians. I see this as a prototype for all the Hennepin County roadways in Golden Valley, both in design and financing. 2. Appointment of Tim Cruikshank as city manager. Mr. Cruikshank’s high level of professionalism and strong graceful leadership has moved Golden Valley forward by leap years in physical development, human resources, customer service, equity, and environmental management. 3. Completion of the Brookview Community Center. This state-of-the-art facility will serve our community for years to come! I never appreciated it more than when we took our grandson to play in the Backyard!
Clausen: I am proud of my customer service to residents on various issues and concerns in Golden Valley. Working together has been very rewarding. I played a major part in bringing a wonderful and affordable Brookview. I also played an important role in the hiring of City Manager Tim Cruikshank. He is a blessing to our city. He is smart, honest, and gets things done. I could not be more proud or appreciative of the work he has done. He makes us all look good! Finally, I have been a part of decisions that have made a difference in our community and I’m proud that I have had that opportunity!
What will you miss about being on the council?
Clausen: Working with our staff and citizens to ensure Golden Valley remains a great place to live, work and play, and watching our decisions become reality!
Schmidgall: The feeling of serving our community and being well informed about the issues and activities of city government.
What is something you learned while on the council that you couldn’t have learned anywhere else?
Schmidgall: After serving my first year as an appointee, I felt like I deserved the job because I was smart and good-looking! Campaigning, knocking on doors, and asking people to vote for me was one of the most humbling experiences of my life. I never loved Golden Valley more than when I was out knocking on doors this past September and October. Our city has great physical beauty and many fine residents!
Clausen: How our city really works, and making sure everything falls into place. As a citizen, you just do not take the time to really understand all the pieces of the puzzle that have to be considered and placed into position to get the results that are needed or intended. There are many hard decisions that have to be made.
Our staff wears different glasses than we do as citizens, and I have learned the difference. We are fortunate to have both wonderful citizens and staff members to work with and I have learned from both. Actually, the entire eight years has been a learning experience.
What will you do now that you have your Tuesdays back?
Clausen: Watch the Rachel Maddow Show, mow, shop, go to dinner. … Keep enjoying life!
Schmidgall: Every Tuesday night there is a Sacred Harp Singing in Dinkytown that I have been missing for years. I look forward to rejoining my singing family. I encourage others who are no longer interested in city government to check out fasola.org and join me!
What advice do you have for the new council members?
Schmidgall: The same advice that I received: 1. Be true to yourself! 2. The angry torches and pitchforks in the council chambers DO NOT represent all 20,000 residents of Golden Valley!
Clausen: Be your own person. You will be making decisions that affect people’s lives each and every day.
Be fiscally responsible. We are $69 million in debt, we have a debt reduction program that citizens will contribute to, our taxes are fairly high, seniors most likely are on fixed incomes, and we want to attract young families.
Remember the words: “BALANCE, FIND A HAPPY MEDIUM and COMMON SENSE.” Make your decisions on the basis of what is best for the city on a whole, not on what you want or someone else pushes you into. Stand up for what is right for our community!
Do you plan to remain “active” in the community, through involvements or otherwise?
Clausen: I’m still alive and kicking. I will remain active in what the city of Golden Valley is doing, in Pride and as a citizen. I love Golden Valley, and I’m not going anywhere!
Schmidgall: I have been a member of the Golden Valley Historical Society since we moved to Golden Valley many years ago, and have served as vice president for the last six. With a new exhibit hall telling the amazing story of Golden Valley, and eight wonderful, informative, and entertaining public presentations each year, I think the GVHS is poised to play a major role in inspiring pride and knowledge in residents, and I look forward to a greater role in that!
