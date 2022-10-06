Three seats will be decided in the Nov. 8 election
Three seats on the Crystal City Council will be decided as part of the Nov. 8 general election.
The council consists of seven members: a mayor and six council members who are elected to alternating four-year terms.
The candidates in the running for the council’s Section II seat are Forest Eidbo and Tony Sumnicht. Councilmember Olga Parsons, who currently holds the seat, is not seeking reelection.
The candidates running for the Ward 1 seat are Albin Andolshek and current Councilmember Therese Kiser.
Traci Kamish is running unopposed for the city’s Ward 2 seat. Councilmember Brendan Banks, who currently holds the seat, is not seeking reelection.
For more information on voting and to find your polling location, visit crystalmn.gov/resident/voting_and_elections.
Questionnaires were sent to all candidates. Below are their responses.
Crystal Section II
Forest Eidbo
Education: Bachelor of science in environmental science, master of science in natural resource science and management from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
Occupation: Recreation and planning program manager for the National Park Service
Qualifications: Crystal Parks and Recreation at-large commissioner, election judge, active community member and volunteer
Why are you running for city council?
Eidbo: I am running for city council because I care deeply about this community. I grew up in the west metro and going to Cooper High School I spent much of my upbringing in Crystal. Now as a homeowner I want to see Crystal thrive. I am running to improve the safety, wellbeing and community engagement in Crystal.
What separates you from the other candidates?
Eidbo: I am the only candidate with the advanced experience and education in planning, project management and community engagement to help lead our city through issues. Additionally, I am the only candidate endorsed by three current city council members. As the only candidate who has seen firsthand how Crystal and neighboring communities have changed over the last few decades, I am running for city council to improve the community I’ve loved all my life.
What are the top issues facing the city and how would you work to address them?
Eidbo: Public Safety – Crystal’s police department is a leader in community engagement and crime prevention. I will work to support the good work of Crystal Police Department with requested tools like a dedicated social worker.
Property taxes – With inflation and financial projections, we must be proactive in reducing the tax burden on our residents. I will advance long-range planning efforts for Crystal’s commercial and industrial areas to promote development that will improve quality of life and reduce residential property tax burden by diversifying our tax base.
Welcoming environment – Last year we saw hurtful dialogue out of city hall surrounding the Pride Month Proclamation and efforts to derail the Inclusion and Diversity Commission. I will work to ensure Crystal connects with our residents and is welcoming to all.
Strong urban forest – Our community is losing hundreds more trees than it plants every year. Additionally, Crystal is one of the only cities in Hennepin County that entirely forbids the re-planting of trees in boulevards. I will work with residents and the county to ensure we have a beautiful urban forest that keeps our city healthy.
Tony Sumnicht
Education: Bachelor of science degree in food science
Occupation: Senior regional food safety, quality and regulatory specialist
Qualifications: I currently serve as vice chair of the Parks and Recreation Commission. I am president of the Tree Board, vice president of the Frolics Board and volunteer for the Farmers Market. In my career, I have experience working with cities and other government agencies. I’ve helped open a new business taking a vacant building and turning it into an 80,000 square foot manufacturing facility.
Why are you running for city council?
Sumnicht: After moving to Crystal as a first-time homebuyer, I fell in love with the city’s welcoming neighborhoods and small-town feel. Over my years of involvement in Crystal, I have gotten to know the inner workings of the city and have a clear understanding of the challenges that we face. I have also seen how mistrust and division among our council and city leaders has contributed to inaction and wasted resources. We don’t have time to waste on infighting. I am running to bridge these divides so we can focus on the issues residents care about most.
With looming economic uncertainty, now is not the time to settle for the status quo. I will bring energy, dedication and passion to the city council. I want to keep Crystal the affordable, safe and welcoming community that I fell in love with, but I also know there is much more potential in our city that has yet to be realized. I am running to reenergize our city and realize that potential.
What separates you from the other candidates?
Sumnicht: I didn’t just move to Crystal. I’ve been here volunteering and contributing to our community. I have a clear understanding of the history of our city, the values we hold dear and the challenges we face.
What are the top issues facing the city and how would you work to address them?
Sumnicht: Like many residents, I moved to Crystal because it was affordable. That is why I’m incredibly concerned about the 9.5% increase we will be seeing in the city’s portion of our property taxes. The city council needs to focus more on long-term planning to keep unexpected expenses to a minimum, explore cost saving partnerships with our neighbors and revitalize our commercial areas so less of the tax burden falls on homeowners.
One of my main priorities will be revitalizing our commercial areas and building a more resilient local economy. We need a vibrant main street that not only serves as the economic center of the city but also as the social and cultural heart of our community. We can’t sit and wait another 10 years for a light rail station to spur development. Now is the time to prioritize the city’s time and resources into transforming our commercial areas.
Crystal Ward 1
Albin Andolshek
Education: Bachelor of science in finance from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management
Occupation: IT sales professional
Qualifications: Small business background, experience on multiple boards of directors (for profit and nonprofit), IT sales experience in web development and online advertising, father, volunteer
Why are you running for city council?
I am running for city council to support the community, the residents and the neighborhood my family calls home. My family and I have lived in the Crystal Valley Place neighborhood since 2008 and recently relocated to the Winnetka Hills neighborhood. We came as first-time homebuyers after renting in Minneapolis and St. Louis Park. The beautiful neighborhoods and lower taxes drew us in, and I’d like to give back and try to grow our city while preserving these aspects that brought us here.
What separates you from the other candidates?
Andolshek: It has become fulfilling for me to walk the neighborhoods and actively meet new people in the community and really listen to what they have to say. I believe that encouraging community gatherings and providing opportunities for neighbors to get to know each other better is important to growing and building a strong sense of belonging within our neighborhoods. Additionally, with my degree in finance and lifelong experience in small business, I believe I have the capacity to understand the complexities of the city budget and planning while taking the needs and wants of residents into account. Lastly, my work in IT has given me the ability to turn complex information into easy-to-understand information for residents and then take feedback from our residents to help implement projects in a way that will help our city long term.
What are the top issues facing the city and how would you work to address them?
Andolshek: The top issues are activity infrastructure (top of list), fiscal responsibility while improving the business climate and having a welcoming and inclusive community.
Therese Kiser
Education: Bachelor of arts from the University of Iowa, communication/psychology, paralegal certificate, associate of arts in graphic design
Occupation: Paralegal, family law
Qualifications: I am qualified because I have been active and involved for all the years I have lived in Crystal. I have lead committees, boards and Cub Scouts. Currently, I serve on the Community Board of the New Hope YMCA and am vice president of the Crystal Historical Society. This community is better for me if I am engaged and participate.
Why are you running for city council?
Kiser: I am running for reelection to Crystal City Council. I have enjoyed my time on the council and feel as though I have more work to do.
What separates you from the other candidates?
Kiser: What separates me from others is that I’m an experienced community leader. In my time on the council, I have learned how to collaborate with others and how to tap into city resources. I have learned a great deal, made many connections and I know how to reach out to get things accomplished.
What are the top issues facing the city and how would you work to address them?
Kiser: There are two issues that have propelled me into running for reelection. The first is the Blue Line Extension of the Light Rail from downtown Minneapolis to Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park. With the projected population growth of the metro area (approximately 1 million more by the year 2050), the time is now to build infrastructure. We simply need more transportation options. The route will pass through Crystal along Highway 81 near the beautiful new and improved Becker Park. The new station will be great for development around that area.
The second issue is the newly created Diversity Equity and Inclusion Commission. As a council, we worked hard to create language we all agreed to. We need to continue the work to ensure this new commission is a productive resource for our community.
For those of you who live in Ward 1, I am asking for your vote. I am responsive and I am a careful steward of your tax dollars. I am passionate about our community and I am passionate about my work on the council. Thank you for your support.
Crystal Ward 2
Traci Kamish
Education: Bachelor of arts, associate of applied science
Occupation: Sonographer
Qualifications: I am not a politician, I am a proud Crystal resident, a mom, a wife, a medical professional and a volunteer. I believe I can make a positive difference in our city. At the core, as seen in my job in healthcare, helping people is what I strive to do and running for council is my way of trying to further that.
Why are you running for city council?
Kamish: I love my city and when you love something you step up, you fight for it and you do whatever it takes to make it the best it can be. To me, Crystal is something worth fighting for. I want to help make the best parts of our city even better and help build happy and healthy communities that are more livable and affordable for all ages, wages and stages. I want to help ensure Crystal is a welcoming and inclusive community where all residents have an equal voice and informed decisions are made that are shaped by the community’s voice.
What makes you deserving of a seat on the council?
Kamish: I am nonpartisan. I am here to make the best decisions for our city and its citizens no matter where those ideas may originate from. We need leaders in public office who are willing to get beyond the limiting right versus left arguments and instead come up with solutions. I want to be our community’s representative and advocate and be a locally accessible friend and neighbor. I want to amplify the concerns of working families and community residents. So many decisions made by the city council impact families, and I think a working mom’s perspective would be a welcomed addition. As a mom, I understand the challenges that families experience in trying to keep our kids safe, healthy and happy.
What are the top issues facing the city and how would you work to address them?
Kamish: Our city government needs to be actively engaged in addressing problems that affect community safety and health. Crime and safety need to be seen as quality-of-life issues and we need to promote the physical, mental and emotional health and wellness of the community using recreational programming, facilities and parks and trails, which all enrich the quality of life of our constituents. We need continued open communication with the police and we need to encourage neighborhood participation in crime prevention programs and provide quality mental health resources. Affordable housing is another top concern. Rezoning of previous commercial areas and turning abandoned buildings into affordable housing units are a couple of options to consider. Affordable housing trusts to help provide gap financing for low-income families is another avenue that the city should explore.
