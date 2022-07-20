The primary ballot for Brooklyn Park’s West District City Council race will give voters five candidates to choose from Aug. 9: Tonja West-Hafner, Maria Tran, Yelena Kurdyumova, Wayland Richards and Henry Momanyi. The field will be narrowed down to two for the Nov. 8 election.
To get to know the candidates better, the Sun Post sent each a questionnaire. Richards did not respond with answers. Answers from the other four candidates are included below.
Tonja West-Hafner
Address: 10045 Hampshire Terrace N.
Education: Bachelor of Science, Housing Studies from the U of MN
Occupation: Community Development
Community Involvement: Councilmember since 2018, Mayor Pro Tem 2021; Planning Commission; Citizen Long Range Improvement Commission; Youth Opportunities Coalition; Blue Line Extension Corridor Management Committee; Metropolitan Area Water Supply Advisory Committee; Community Action Partnership of Hennepin County
Contact: tonja4bp@gmail.com
Why are you running for office?
I am running for re-election to continue to bring common sense and thoughtful consideration of all points of view to the council. I want to ensure we continue to enhance our quality of life and livability by working on the community identified goals and priorities. As a council member, a volunteer and in my career, I have gained leadership, strategy, and collaboration skills and will use them to focus on the long-term best interest of Brooklyn Park and its residents. I want to build on our successes and work particularly in the areas of public safety, youth, housing preservation, and high quality development.
What is your assessment of the state of public safety in Brooklyn Park, and what should be done in that regard, if anything?
While there is always room for improvement, I am proud of our decision to move to a full time fire department and I believe we have one of the best police departments in the Metro. Our police department has an inclusive, community centered culture. They use a three pronged approach of intervention, prevention and enforcement. We are doing intervention and prevention, through violence disrupters and diversion programs. We are the pilot for embedded social workers and may need to expand it. We need to find ways to amplify building community trust by encouraging neighbors to meet their neighbors. To work on the root causes, we will need to advocate for resources or invest more of our resources in employment and youth focused projects and programs like mentors, BrookLynk and Zanewood. Finally, we are going to need to invest our fire department facilities for to ensure we keep our firefighters healthy so they can continue meeting their response time goal.
What are your transportation priorities for Brooklyn Park?
Highway 252 and the METRO Blue Line Extension light rail transit project. These two projects would increase safety, connect communities, and create reliable access and opportunities. The LRT project will also include an analysis and restructure of local bus routes.
Maria Tran
Address: 6848 Lee Ave N, #290027
Education: Associate in Arts and Science, North Hennepin Community College
Occupation: Vietnamese-English interpreter; writer
Community involvement: Volunteer for Culture Teach in Class at North Hennepin Community College 2005, 2nd winner of Pop Culture Essay at NHCC 2005 (Edited for length, 50-word limit)
Contact info: thuyngamelody2@gmail.com
Why are you running for office?
Dear residents of Brooklyn Park, I am running for office because I have a passion to serve the people with my education, knowledge, experiences, and with my insight. Plus, I have the urge to give back to the communities for all scholarships that helped fulfill my college education. I have multicultural knowledge and linguistic skill, strong logical thinking and a belief in cooperating and coexisting. I am a sincere person and a good listener, and have a strong work ethic.
My goals, if elected:
Encourage, support, and prioritize local small business and corporation growth for our City prosperity and sustainability.
Support and work towards Racial Equity in housing, education, healthcare service, and job opportunities for all.
What is your assessment of the state of public safety in Brooklyn Park, and what should be done in that regard, if anything?
Public safety in Brooklyn Park can come from different perspectives, depending on the viewer’s personal background, life style and experiences, educational level, open minded or unopen minded ... While the media system used to view Brooklyn Park as high crimes and unsafe place on the television, my son and I feel we are in a good place since we got here. We are embraced by our neighbors who are poors and non-white, and from different cultures. I have witnessed many good stories of color people in my home town, but the media system always shows us in opposite side.
We are called “A Melting Pot” in America with complicated race relations in our history. We must learn from the past to prepare for our future success. It should make sense to every one that hates crimes, social injustices, unsafe environments, poverty and economic loss from unemployed labor source, plus burden for health care cost to treat its victims’ physically and mentally long term damages.
What are your transportation priorities for Brooklyn Park?
(Unanswered)
Yelena S. Kurdyumova
Address: 7212 72nd Lane N.
Education: Linguistic University, Master’s in English/Russian Language Teaching; 2-year postgraduate, Master’s in English-Russian consecutive, simultaneous interpreting, translation, literary editing
Occupation: Business owner - International Interpreting, Translation & PR Services, LLC, Runglobalmedia.com, Runglobalmedia channel; free-lance writer, photojournalist stringer.
Community involvement: Member of American Translators Association
Contact information: www.Vote4YelenaKurdyumova.com
Why are you running for office?
Following the requests of my underserved constituents, I want to represent 39% of white minority in Brooklyn Park. I want to do my best to reduce violent crime, ever-growing residential property taxes, to support veterans and Gold Star families.
What is your assessment of the state of public safety in Brooklyn Park, and what should be done in that regard, if anything?
Crime is high, especially violent crime with gun usage is getting higher, according to latest statistics. Significant part of city budget money is paid to the police. In order to cope with crime, the police must change the way they work in order to: reveal and confiscate illegal guns, control street racing, cut on drug trafficking, investigate reported crimes and file charges against criminals, stop closing cases without filing charges. The work of the police must be organized so that violations and crimes reported by the residents are always investigated and charges are filed. Criminals must realize that Brooklyn Park is not a good place for their life and criminal activities.
What are your transportation priorities for Brooklyn Park?
After the beginning of pandemic, the number of Minnesotans wishing to use public transportation reduced due to assault, drug usage, dirt in buses and LRT. According to the statistics of transport police violent crimes including rape, assault, robbery reduced by 38% from the beginning of the pandemic. However, Metrotransit must guaranty the safety of passengers and drivers in order to raise the number of people wishing to use public transportation. Brooklyn Park residents should patiently wait till this happens.
Henry Momanyi
Address: 8832 North Brook Cir. N.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Commerce and a Master’s in Accounting and Statistics.
Occupation: Executive Director Global Health Services Inc.
Community involvement: Head of nonprofit working on health issues with African Diaspora, boardmember of one of the largest Kenyan community groups in Minnesota, city initiatives including COVID-19 coalition. (Edited for length, 50-word limit)
Contact information: henryforbp@gmail.com
Why are you running for office?
I decided to run for office so that I can bring a new factual and researched leadership to the Brooklyn Park city council. I am a consensus builder and works hard to make sure that what I know can be translated into digestible pieces and be understood. I value honest communication. I believe that with my skills, I can bring a community centered approach to solve our city’s issues.
What is your assessment of the state of public safety in Brooklyn Park, and what should be done in that regard, if anything?
The issue of public safety is in the forefront of this nation. I am a Black man with a Black son who turned 18 in January. I know the fears involved with any interaction with the police. I also know how policing plays an important part to keeping all of us safe. I will support a balanced approach to increase a safe and livable community in our city. I support the recently released police score card and look forward to providing an input into different solutions to public safety in our city.
What are your transportation priorities for Brooklyn Park?
I am a supporter of the Blue Line and look forward to over a billion dollars of investments that will be coming to the five stations in Brooklyn Park. I also support the widening and turning of 252 into a SAFER highway. I will also advocate for more transit connections throughout our city especially a route that goes from east to west or west to east. The connectivity of our city will improve livability for all.
