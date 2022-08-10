U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar survived a close primary contest but by a far narrower margin than she has faced in the past.
In 2020, Omar defeated DFL primary challenger Antone Melton-Meaux, a first-time candidate, by about 20 percentage points.
This year, she won against main challenger Don Samuels, a former Minneapolis City Council and school board member, by only 2 percentage points.
Unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office indicate that Omar received 57,683 votes in the Aug. 9 DFL primary, or 50.35% of the vote.
Samuels closely trailed, with 55,217 votes, or 48.2% of the total.
Three other DFL candidates received far fewer votes, with Nate Schluter receiving 671 votes, AJ Kern taking in 519 votes and Albert Ross gathering 477 votes.
Following the results, Samuels wrote in an Aug. 10 statement, “While I expected different results, I would first and foremost like to congratulate Rep. Omar on her victory today. The voters of the Fifth District have signaled their approval of your years in Congress and have made it clear that they want more of your leadership in Washington.”
Samuels ran largely on the issue of public safety. He had been a part of lawsuits in Minneapolis challenging a city charter question last year that would have dismantled and replaced the Minneapolis Police Department. Omar had supported the measure.
After voters in the city turned down the charter question, Samuels also joined a successful lawsuit to enforce a decades-old city charter provision setting a minimum number of police officers in Minneapolis. Following a wave of police officers in the city leaving their jobs or filing for disability based on post-traumatic stress disorder claims, Minneapolis has far fewer officers on the streets than the charter requires.
In his statement after the primary, Samuels wrote, “We must resolve ourselves to the hard work of reducing gun violence and freeing our communities from the vice of rising crime.”
He stressed that he had campaigned on a message of collaboration.
“It is now my time to make true on my word and work with Rep. Omar to solve the problems facing our communities,” Samuels wrote. “I welcome her help at the federal level as I continue my work here.”
He encouraged voters to support Omar during the general election, saying that he wanted to “ensure a blue Fifth District.”
On the night of the primary, Samuels’ campaign posted a statement that in part read, “Voters ultimately rejected Samuels’ style of leadership for Omar’s liberal advocacy. While not being the main mover of legislation in Washington, her voice does amplify many of the younger, more progressive members of the Democratic Party – who many feel is the Party’s future.”
Omar posted her own statement on the night of the primary.
“Millions of dollars have been spent to unseat us,” she wrote. “Republicans and conservative Democrats have worked in lockstep to vote us out. Corporations and special interest groups have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on ads against us. Pundits and news agencies have tried to smear us and undermine our work.
“Tonight’s victory is a testament to how much our district believes in the collective values we are fighting for and how much they’re willing to do to help us overcome defeat. This win is for them and everyone who still believes that hate, division and regression will not be the legacy of the Fifth.”
She also alluded to her original Minnesota House of Representatives primary win in 2016 over long-time legislator Phyllis Kahn.
“Six years ago, when I ran and defeated a 44-year incumbent, nobody thought it was possible that a Muslim, immigrant, refugee, Black, hijabi woman could get elected,” Omar said. “I’m now honored to be on the path to serve the people of the 5th Congressional District for a 3rd term in the U.S. House of Representatives.”
GOP primary
Omar will face Republican Cicely Davis in the general election Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Davis received 4,765 votes, or about 48% of the total in the Republican primary, according to unofficial results. Royce White, a former NBA player, came in next, with 3,689 votes, or about 37% of the total. Guy T. Gaskin trailed with 1,476 votes, or about 15% of the total.
Davis’ campaign describes her as the former state director of BLEXIT MN, “where she championed entrepreneurship and empowers minority communities to escape government dependence.”
Her website says, “As our congresswoman, Cicely will stand up to Marxism and end the weaponization of race by politicians in Washington.”
In a video posted to Twitter after she triumphed in the Republican primary, Davis called her percentage of the vote resounding and thanked supporters.
“This contest is won,” she said in the video. “I had to take this political pit stop, but I gotta tell you guys, it’s onward and forward. Game on. Doing this for CD 5, doing this from Minnesota and ultimately doing this for the United States of America.”
The 5th Congressional District includes Minneapolis and nearby surrounding suburbs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.