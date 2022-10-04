Two candidates are running for Mayor of Brooklyn Park.
The Sun Post asked each candidate to provide their biographical information and respond to a questionnaire. Their responses are as follows, and may have been edited for length or clarity:
Hollies Winston
Address: 8794 N. Maplebrook Circle, Brooklyn Park 55445
Education: Highest level of degree: MBA, Carlson School of Management (Class President)
Occupation: Owner: Guaranteed America: Consultant/ Business Advocate
Community involvement: Served two Terms on Brooklyn Park Budget Advisory Commission, Governor’s Council of MN African Heritage Board, Minnesota Asset Building Coalition Board Member, Brooklyn Park DFL endorsed
Contact information: info@hollieswinston.org
What’s your vision for the city in the next four years?
A Brooklyn Park that thrives with safe and clean streets, successful businesses, and quality of life activities that create a strong sense of community for youth, elders, and families.
I will rely on my leadership experience in business, and my Budget Advisory Commission and volunteer experience, to help craft this future. We cannot allow ourselves to be limited in our ability to imagine our future, nor can we rely on an approach that has created our current state of increased violent crime, disunity, and limited resources. Creating that unity requires us to prioritize addressing issues of crime and our budget, as one community, so that we may realize our community’s full potential.
What is your stance on potential or future transportation projects in Brooklyn Park, including the Bottineau Blue Line extension and Highway 252?
Brooklyn Park’s budget currently lies disproportionately on homeowners leading to the consistent rise in your property taxes.
To slow that rise, and to afford the public safety we deserve, we must broaden our tax base and bring more tax paying businesses to our city. For the BLRT to be successful we need to ensure 3 things: 1) safety at every stop along the line by ensuring law enforcement’s voice is part of the design process, 2) access to the line from east to west, and 3) opportunities for local businesses. Concurrently, we must address traffic safety along 252 while protecting businesses and Brooklyn Park homeowners along that corridor.
What are your top three priorities while in office?
First, Public Safety. We must fully fund police to ensure sure that you are able to realize your right to safety at home. City Council has dropped the ball.
Second, to maintain safety we must invest in youth programs that provide constructive opportunities for youth to grow.
Third, to bring business development to our city, that creates both more jobs and increased city revenue for long term investment in the public safety, youth development, school, and park systems you deserve.
Wynfred Russell
Address: 6309 84th Court North
Education: MA, MLS, PGCert
Occupation: Public Health practitioner
Community involvement: Advocate for rental and home assistance, distribute food to seniors and vulnerable adults, organize mentoring and youth engagement initiatives, lead biking and physical fitness club, coordinate statewide COVID-19 response
Contact information: 612.283.1859
What’s your vision for the city in the next four years?
With my vision of ‘One Brooklyn Park,’ we will continue our momentum to build a city that works for every resident; it is essential to safeguard our community in ways that reflect the wants and needs of all.
Brooklyn Park must be guided by its residents, business leaders, and other stakeholders who live here to invest in our success. I want more community input to help inform critical decisions, such as how the city should approach public safety, affordable housing, public health, and economic development.
In the next four years, my goal will be to connect the dots between our hopes for the city’s future and being a good steward of public resources. Vision can come from many places, but smart communities realize that engaging their community members in the city-governance process leads to better answers and deeper public ownership of their future.
My vision is to make Brooklyn Park second-to-none – so our peers can look to us for best practices, innovation, and inspiration.
What is your stance on potential or future transportation projects in Brooklyn Park, including the Bottineau Blue Line extension and Highway 252?
I supported the Bottineau Blue Line Extension from its inception, but since the outbreak of COVID-19, that have seen many people work virtually, and the ubiquity of Electric Vehicle, have allowed me to look at other transportation alternatives. I will instead prioritize Bus Rapid Transit systems and increased north – south local bus stops – Electric Vehicle and bicycle. I will work with city engineers and Minnesota Department of Transportation to integrate BRT systems into the public transport network. I will expand the city’s electric vehicle infrastructure including charging stations.
I support the plan to replace Hwy 252 with a 6-lane freeway that is safe and dramatically reduces fatalities and injuries for transportation users.
What are your top three priorities while in office?
1. Address violent crime by collaborating with law enforcement, residents, and other stakeholders
2. Continue supporting youth engagement and mentoring programs
3. Support dignify housing options for all residents and all seasons
