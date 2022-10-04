BP12NWvote.jpg

Two candidates are running for Mayor of Brooklyn Park.

The Sun Post asked each candidate to provide their biographical information and respond to a questionnaire. Their responses are as follows, and may have been edited for length or clarity:

BP06COmayor-hollies.jpg

Hollies Winston
BP06COmayor-wynfred.jpg

Wynfred Russell

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments