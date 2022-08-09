Susan Pha defeated Huldah Hiltsley in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary election, ensuring her the DFL spot on the ballot for the November general election.
Pha scored a decisive victory with 3,100 votes, or 61.63% of the total votes cast in the contest. Hiltsley followed with 1,930 votes, or 38.37% of the total.
In redistricting, the former Senate District 40 seat held by Sen. Chris Eaton was absorbed in the new Senate District 38 boundaries. Eaton plans to retire when her term expires.
While not on the ballot during the primary, Republican Brad Kohler and Legal Marijuana Now candidate Mary O’Connor have also filed for the Senate District 38 November election.
Pha has served for five years as a Brooklyn Park City Council member, and is a small business owner and an author. Her family came to the United States as Hmong refugees when she was a child.
“As a two-term City Councilmember of Brooklyn Park, I’m running for state Senate to bring the voices and priorities of our residents to the State Capitol,” she wrote in her Sun Post Voters Guide. “Residents in our Senate District tell me of their concern about the high cost of healthcare and prescription drugs, low wages that are not keeping up with inflation, inadequate school funding, and public safety.”
Hiltsley, a Brooklyn Center resident, is a senior data privacy analyst, the president of the Mwanyagetinge Organization, and a member of Minnesota African Coalition.
