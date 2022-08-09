IMG_9618.JPG

Brooklyn Park voters cast their ballots at Redeemer Covenant Church during the Aug. 9 primary election. 
Susan pha headshot.jpg

Susan Pha

Susan Pha defeated Huldah Hiltsley in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary election, ensuring her the DFL spot on the ballot for the November general election.

Pha scored a decisive victory with 3,100 votes, or 61.63% of the total votes cast in the contest. Hiltsley followed with 1,930 votes, or 38.37% of the total.

