IMG_9623.JPG

A sign and American flag welcome Brooklyn Center primary voters into Northport Elementary on Aug. 9.
BC21guide-council-Jerzak.jpg

Dan Jerzak
BC21guide-council-Kragness.JPG

Teneshia Kragness
BC21guide-council-Kau.jpg

Kau Guannu
BC21guide-council-Johnson.jpg

Andrew Johnson

Dan Jerzak, Teneshia Kragness, Kau Guannu and Andrew Johnson will advance from the Aug. 9 primary election for the Brooklyn Center City Council to the November general election.

Voters will again narrow the field of four candidates down to two ultimate winners when they return to the ballot boxes.

