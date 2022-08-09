Dan Jerzak, Teneshia Kragness, Kau Guannu and Andrew Johnson will advance from the Aug. 9 primary election for the Brooklyn Center City Council to the November general election.
Voters will again narrow the field of four candidates down to two ultimate winners when they return to the ballot boxes.
Jerzak, who currently serves as a crime prevention specialist with the Brooklyn Center Police Department and is a 14-year city employee, led the group with 1,342 votes, or 24.77% of the votes cast.
Kragness, a 12-year member of the city's Financial Commission and an accountant, came in second place with 1,074 votes, or 19.82% of the votes cast. Kragness is the granddaughter of former Mayor Myrna Kragness Kauth.
Guannu, an attorney and member of Brooklyn Center Planning Commission, received 646 votes, or 11.92% of all votes cast.
Johnson, a nine-year Brooklyn Center resident and health information technology coordinator, received 549 votes, or 10.13% of the total.
Johnson's victory was narrow, with Joylenna Garcia trailing by 14 votes.
Shantel Cook received 417 votes or 7.7%, while Matt Branch received 409 or 7.55% of the total.
Jake Carter received 239 votes or 4.41 % of the total, while Christine Suste received 207 or 3.82% of the total.
None of the candidates in the race ran as incumbents.
Longtime sitting Councilmember Dan Ryan did not run for reelection with his term expiring.
Councilmember April Graves ran for mayor rather than for reelection to the council. She led the mayor's contest in the primary and will advance to the general election in November to challenge incumbent Mike Elliott.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.