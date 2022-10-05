BP06NWforum-Hoffman.JPG

John Hoffman
BP06NWforum-Hortman.JPG

Melissa Hortman
BP06NWforum-marvin.JPG

Robert Marvin
BP06NWforum-nelson.JPG

Michael Nelson
BP06NWforum-oconnor.JPG

Mary O'Connor
BP06NWforum-pha.JPG

Susan Pha
BP06NWforum-vang.JPG

Samantha Vang

Candidates running for the Minnesota House of Representatives and Senate in Districts 34 and 38 recently met for a League of Women Voters candidate forum in the Brooklyn Park City Council Chambers.

Until redistricting, Brooklyn Center and southern portions of Brooklyn Park were represented by Senate District 40, while the northern portion of Brooklyn Park was represented by Senate District 36.

