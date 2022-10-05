Candidates running for the Minnesota House of Representatives and Senate in Districts 34 and 38 recently met for a League of Women Voters candidate forum in the Brooklyn Park City Council Chambers.
Until redistricting, Brooklyn Center and southern portions of Brooklyn Park were represented by Senate District 40, while the northern portion of Brooklyn Park was represented by Senate District 36.
These districts have been redrawn and given new names.
The former District 36 is now known as District 34, while the previous District 40 is known as District 38.
Running for the Senate seat in District 34 are incumbent John Hoffman (DFL-Champlin) and Republican challenger Karen Attia. Attia did not attend the candidate forum.
With Sen. Chris Eaton retiring, there is not an incumbent running for the Senate District 38 seat. Three candidates – Legal Marijuana Now candidate Mary O’Connor, Republican Brad Kohler, and Democrat Susan Pha – are vying for the seat. O’Connor and Pha attended the forum, while Kohler did not.
Democrat Michael Nelson is running unopposed in House District 38A.
In House District 34B, formally known as 36B, Republican Scott Simmons is challenging Democrat and Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman. Simmons did not attend the forum.
DFLer Samantha Vang, who currently represents District 40B, is running for reelection in District 38B. She is facing Republican Robert Marvin in November. Both attended the forum.
Top priorities
Hoffman and Hortman said one of their top priorities was to work toward approving legislation that stalled out during the last session.
“In the 11th hour the Republicans decided they didn’t want to do anything that was good for the state of Minnesota because they didn’t want to run the risk of Tim Walz looking good,” Hortman said.
The bonding bill, investment in the education system, and investment in mental health services were other issues Hortman mentioned as priorities.
“There’s some unfinished business on the table – long term care,” Hoffman said. “We really need to look at the home healthcare industry and say how do we enhance and support them.”
The state’s tax bill and road work projects also need to move forward, he said.
O’Connor said she wants to make taxes more fair and simple, make schools more successful and less expensive, lower the cost of healthcare and decriminalize marijuana.
“We need to take back our freedoms from government, and our responsibilities also, because government likes to do things for us that we should be doing for ourselves,” she said.
“Good jobs that pay liveable wages (have) always been the key to a strong Minnesota economy,” Nelson said. “We need to continue to do what we can to get our citizens back to work and get enough employees for our employers.”
Infrastructure repairs and investments in education are important, Nelson said.
“The reason I’m running is I’m hoping people will start being more amicable and getting along more and becoming more approachable and trying to figure out how to solve these problems.” Marvin said. “My biggest goal would be to try to reduce complexities, try to reduce tax rates.”
He said the state should not tax people so heavily there is a surplus. He also spoke in favor of local control over issues rather than centralized state control.
Pha said investments in education, protection of reproductive rights, common sense gun control, healthcare access for all and strengthened environmental protections are priorities for her.
Vang said reduced healthcare costs, fully funded local schools, reduced gun violence and increased public safety are among her top issues.
Abortion
Hortman and Hoffman were asked to address their opinion on abortion directly, while others brought up the issue on their own accord.
Hortman said that Minnesota ought to make protections for abortion “very clear in state law.”
“Our right to abortion as healthcare is on the ballot this year,” she said. “Women in the state are angry.”
Hoffman, speaking in support of abortion rights, characterized the issue as one of “body autonomy” for women.
“We must protect reproductive rights,” Pha said.
Vang also spoke in favor of “protecting womens’ access to healthcare”
Fair and simple taxes
Marvin said the state tax system is relatively straightforward, but that Brooklyn Center frequently has a very high property tax rate.
“I’d be working on trying to reduce effectively the effective tax rates that our citizens are paying,” he said. “The city of Brooklyn Center people are some of the poorest people in the entire metro and are paying some of the highest taxes of anybody.”
Nelson said that it would be difficult to further simplify the state’s tax system when it is largely complaint with federal tax law. Special tax breaks or incentives are an issue where taxes become more complicated, Nelson said.
Pha said that “top income earners need to pay their fair share. So does corporations.” The working class carries the heaviest burden of the taxes, Pha said.
Vang agreed, saying that Brooklyn Center needs help from the state to lower property taxes and pay for basic needs.
Hoffman said that residential property owners in “property poor” tax districts with less commercial or industrial property such as Brooklyn Park or Champlin pay higher property tax rates than owners of identical properties in property-rich districts.
“One of the first things we did was try to equalize that, to make it fair, make it balanced,” he said. “We still need to (equalize taxes).”
Hortman concurred. “In order for taxes to be fair, they have to be equally burdensome across the state,” she said.
O’Connor said the state should be taxing capital gains like any other income, while social security and medicare taxes should be collected on all income.
Employee benefits should be taxed, while “we could start with eliminating tax expenditures,” she said.
“Property taxes, I think they should be the same class for all sorts of property,” O’Connor added.
