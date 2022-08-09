April Graves and Mike Elliott won the top two slots in the Aug. 9 primary election for mayor of Brooklyn Center.
Graves led the group of four candidates with 1,219 votes, or 39.3% of the total votes cast, while Elliott, the incumbent in the race, followed with 1,060 votes, or 34.17% of the votes.
Laurie Ann Moore received 607 votes, or 19.57% of the votes cast, while Leng Xiong received 216 votes, or 6.96% of the votes cast.
Graves and Elliott will now face off in the November election.
Elliott, Brooklyn Center’s first Black mayor and a Liberian refugee, was elected in 2018. He is a small business owner and software engineer.
Elliott has, at times with controversy, led the city's efforts to reform the city's public safety response following the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright in April 2021.
Graves was the first woman of color to serve on the Brooklyn Center City Council. She was elected to the council in 2015.
She works in youth violence prevention for the Minneapolis Department of Health, and is a mother of four.
In her Sun Post voters guide, Graves criticized Elliott, saying that the she is “running (for mayor) because I am worried about the way the current Mayor is approaching important issues. I have witnessed multiple ways in which the public is being manipulated and misinformed with political rhetoric.”
Moore was a city council member in nearby Crystal from 2003-2010 before moving to Brooklyn Center, and is a licensed social worker.
Xiong works as a network systems administrator.
Meanwhile, a group of residents in Brooklyn Center is pushing to amend the City Charter to make sweeping changes to the system of government. If approved, the amendment would charge a full-time, elected mayor to perform the role currently assumed by the city manager, overseeing the day-to-day operations of the city.
Recently, the petition for the proposed amendment was presented to the city. Upon inspection, the City Clerk's office found that the petition did not meet the standards laid out in state statute. The petition did not include the names and addresses of the committee of petitioners on all pages of the petition as required by state law, according to the City Clerk's office.
“All submitted pages of the petition are missing the notarized affidavit of the circulator on each page of the petition as required,” said Barb Suciu, city clerk.
While the petition was submitted with 1,103 signatures, during a preliminary review, the city found between 622 and 628 valid signatures on the petition.
The petitioners have until Aug. 15 to submit a supplementary petition.
If the petition meets state standards, the council could begin to draft ballot language to go before voters in the November election.
During a recent League of Women Voters forum, Graves spoke against the full-time mayor proposal, while Elliott spoke in support of the proposal.
