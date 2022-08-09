IMG_9626.JPG

Voters at Northport Elementary in Brooklyn Center cast their ballots in the Aug. 9 primary. 
April Graves

April Graves
Mike Elliott

Mike Elliott

April Graves and Mike Elliott won the top two slots in the Aug. 9 primary election for mayor of Brooklyn Center.

Graves led the group of four candidates with 1,219 votes, or 39.3% of the total votes cast, while Elliott, the incumbent in the race, followed with 1,060 votes, or 34.17% of the votes.

