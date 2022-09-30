When our editorial board members sought to define four issues  dominate our readers’ concerns, we quickly agreed violent crime, policing issues and drug trafficking had to be on our list. And while these issues intertwine with almost every elected office, they converge in the Office of the Attorney General, the state’s chief legal officer. The office provides legal representation to over 100 state agencies, boards and commissions and represents Minnesota in state and federal court and administrative hearings. While these responsibilities are vast, our current climate focuses on crime, violence and policing.

In 2016, crime across Minnesota reached its lowest statewide rate in 50 years, according to data collected by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Violent crime rose less than 1% from 2015 to 2016. In 2021, violent crime in Minnesota rose by nearly 22% from a year earlier. Homicides totaled 201, a nearly 9% increase, with 97 of them occurring in Minneapolis.

