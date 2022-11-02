Voters in Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center will head to their respective polling places Nov. 8, with local, state and federal offices on the ballot.
Polling places will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In Brooklyn Center, incumbent Mayor Mike Elliott will face April Graves, a city councilmember, in the mayoral race.
Meanwhile, voters will select two candidates from a field of four to join the Brooklyn Center City Council.
Kau Guannu, Teneshia Kragness, Andrew Johnson, and Dan Jerzak will be on the ballot for the Brooklyn Center City Council.
Brooklyn Center voters will also decide the fate of three City Charter amendments.
In Brooklyn Park, voters will select their next mayor and a councilmember from each of the three voting districts.
Wynfred Russell and Hollies Winston will be on the ballot for the mayor’s race.
In the east district, Indred Alexander and Christian Eriksen are competing, while in the central district, Nichole Klonowski and Teshite Wako will be on the ballot.
In the west district, Maria Tran is challenging incumbent Tonja West-Hafner.
In school board races, seven candidates are seeking four seats no the Robbinsdale Area School Board.
The candidates are Aileen White, Caroline Long, Jonas George Courneya, Kim Holmes, Sam Sant, ReNae Bowman and Sharon Brooks Green.
All the candidates running for the Brooklyn Center School Board are unopposed.
In Osseo Area Schools, six candidates are vying for three seats. The candidates are Melody Brinkley, incumbent Thomas Brooks, Sarah Mitchell, LaDawn Severin, incumbent Tanya Simons, and incumbent Kelsey Dawson Walton.
County and regional seats are also on next week’s ballot.
With no incumbent in either race, Martha Holton Dimick and Mary Moriarty are seeking the Hennepin County attorney’s seat while Joseph Banks and Dawanna Witt are competing to be the next Hennepin County sheriff.
At the state level, three candidates will be on the ballot for Senate District 38: Legal Marijuana Now candidate Mary O’Connor, DFLer Susan Pha and Republican Brad Kohler.
Democrat and incumbent John Hoffman faces Republican challenger Karen Attia in Senate District 34.
Republican Robert Marvin is running against incumbent Samantha Vang, a Democrat, for House District 38B.
In House District 34B, Democrat Melissa Hortman faces Republican Scott Simmons.
Brooklyn Park residents vote in U.S. Congressional District 3, and will choose between incumbent Democrat Dean Phillips and Republican Tom Weiler, while Brooklyn Center residents vote in U.S. Congressional District 5, and will choose between incumbent Democrat Ilhan Omar and Republican Cicely Davis.
Registration and eligibility
To vote in the election, residents must be U.S. citizens, at least 18 years old, a Minnesota resident for at least 20 days as of Election Day and maintain a residence at the address on the voter registration application. Voters must re-register if they have moved to a different address, changed their name or have not voted once within the past four years.
Registration at the polls is available on Election Day. To register, voters must have an authorized proof of residence, such as a valid Minnesota driver’s license, learner’s permit or receipt of either with a current address located in the precinct. Also accepted as proof of residence is a valid Minnesota identification or receipt with the voter’s current address in the precinct, a registered voter from the precinct who can vouch for the applicant, registration in the same precinct indicating a previous name or address, a mailed notice from the registration office indicating late registration or a tribal identification with the name, address, signature and picture of the applicant.
Voters may also register with a photo identification and a current bill. Accepted photo identifications include a Minnesota driver’s license or identification, a Minnesota post-secondary student identification, a tribal identification, a U.S. military identification or a U.S. passport. Current bills – such as a utility bill, rent statement dated within 30 days of the election or a student fee statement – are accepted if they show the voter’s name and address in the precinct.
