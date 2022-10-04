BP12NWvote2.jpg

Six candidates are running for three seats on the Brooklyn Park City Council.

Voters will select one candidate from each of the three voting districts in the November election to serve four-year terms on the council.

BP06COguide-tran.jpg

Maria Tran
BP06COguide-twh.jpg

Tonja West-Hafner
Headshots for Nichole at Jorgenson

Nichole Klonowski
BP06COguide-wako.psd

Teshite Wako
BP06COguide-eriksen.jpg

Christian Eriksen
BP06COguide-alexander.jpg

Indred Alexander

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments