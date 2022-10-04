Six candidates are running for three seats on the Brooklyn Park City Council.
Voters will select one candidate from each of the three voting districts in the November election to serve four-year terms on the council.
The Sun Post asked each candidate to provide their biographical information and respond to a questionnaire. Their responses are as follows, and may have been edited for length or clarity:
West District
Maria Tran
Address: 6848 Lee Ave N, #290027 Brooklyn Center, MN 55429
Education: Associate in Arts and Science
Occupation: (answer omitted)
Community involvement: Volunteer helping in Vietnamese community with language barrier, advocate for abused and elderly abused victims, volunteer at Osseo Adult Education Center, volunteer for NHCC retiree luncheon day and scholarship day, election judge
Contact information: 651-216-4220
What’s your vision for the city in the next four years?
My vision for the city in the next four years is that the increasing of population will bring higher demand for housing development, transportation need, business distribution and job opportunity.
What is your stance on potential or future transportation projects in Brooklyn Park, including the Bottineau Blue Line extension and Highway 252?
My stance on potential or future transportation projects in Brooklyn Park, including the Bottineau Blue Line extension and Highway 252, is that we are still in stage 2 of the pandemic and economic downturn; we must be very cautious and open minded to listen to public opinions, and not to rush into the decisions.
What are your top three priorities while in office?
My top three priorities while in office are :
- Public safety: building trust between communities and law enforcement, neighborhood watch.
- Promote cultural and social events for bridging the gaps between communities, support funding for youth, family activity programs.
- Educate public awareness of how to deal with fraud and scam, especially medical scams that can bankrupt our public funds for healthcare sooner.
Tonja West-Hafner
Address: 10045 Hampshire Terrace N.
Education: Bachelor of Science, Housing Studies
Occupation: Community development
Community Involvement: Councilmember since 2018, Mayor Pro Tem 2021; Planning Commission; Citizen Long Range Improvement Commission; Youth Opportunities Coalition; Blue Line Extension Corridor Management Committee; Metropolitan Area Water Supply Advisory Committee
Contact: (612) 807-4135 or tonja4bp@gmail.com
What’s your vision for the city in the next four years?
My vision is the community working together on the identified goals and priorities, embracing our diversity, so we can achieve our vision of a thriving community inspiring pride where opportunities exist for all in a city where everyone feels safe. I am committed to this vision and using the leadership, strategy, and collaboration skills I have gained to focus on the long-term best interest of Brooklyn Park and its’ residents.
What is your stance on potential or future transportation projects in Brooklyn Park, including the Bottineau Blue Line extension and Highway 252?
Transportation projects, when designed well, increase safety, connect communities, and create reliable access and opportunities. I fully support both Highway 252 and the METRO Blue Line Extension light rail transit project. I will continue to advocate for both the 252 and the LRT projects to include an analysis and impactful restructure of local bus routes to increase access.
What are your top three priorities while in office?
I will build on successes and work particularly in the areas of public safety, youth opportunities and quality development. For public safety, we need to continue to fully support the fire and the police departments’ inclusive, community centered culture, including the three pronged approach of intervention, prevention and enforcement. We are doing intervention and prevention, through violence disrupters and diversion programs. Brooklyn Park is pilot for embedded social workers and we may need to expand it. We need to find ways to amplify building community trust by encouraging neighbors to meet their neighbors. For youth opportunities, we need to work on the root causes, including advocating for resources or to invest more of our resources in employment and youth focused projects and programs like mentors, BrookLynk, Youth Outreach and youth programming. Regarding quality development, we have been doing a good job on attaching new businesses, we need to ensure that there are supplemental development and housing options so people who work in Brooklyn Park can live, eat and shop here.
Central District
Nichole Klonowski
Address: 4117 99th Ave. N.
Education: BS in Design Management
Occupation: Director of business development
Community involvement: Vice Chair of the Brooklyn Park Planning Commission, Election Judge. Board and committee service includes MNCREW, AccessAbility Inc., Society of Marketing Professional Services, Women in Real Estate/ Development & Urban Planning, Real Estate Racial Justice Group, Cornerhouse
Contact information: votenicholeforbp@gmail.com
What’s your vision for the city in the next four years?
Brooklyn Park is a one-of-a-kind city, a wonderful place to live, and is growing. I’m running for City Council to use my skills and experience to ensure we work together in building our future.
I’m not a politician, but that doesn’t mean I’m not a leader. When it comes to leadership, my strength is in getting the right people together to have a discussion on a relevant issue. Through discussion, listening and sharing differing perspectives we can work towards a successful resolution. These skills are more important than ever these days; being able to listen and seek understanding about someone’s perspective while also advocating for what you feel is right.
In Brooklyn Park, we have a reputation for coming together, even when we don’t agree, to find the best solutions for our city. Those who vote for me expect me to be their voice at the table and I will take that job in earnest.
What is your stance on potential or future transportation projects in Brooklyn Park, including the Bottineau Blue Line extension and Highway 252?
With the Blue Line extension approved there will be opportunity for thoughtful development near the transit hubs which will aid in supporting the growth of Brooklyn Park, and the improvement of transportation options for residents and businesses. This is a priority, along with the improvements of 252, which currently has major safety concerns.
What are your top three priorities while in office?
Safety takes the entire community coming together. Brooklyn Park has commitments to address safety through community and city partnerships.
Mental Health services and access couldn’t be more important than right now. As a community, we can continue to support our local resources, and grow our programs focused on youth to promote social well-being and connectedness.
Equity & Opportunity in our growing, diverse and vibrant city. We need to do our best to ensure that equity and opportunity are available not only in housing, but in education and business.
Teshite Wako
Address: PO Box 43230 Brooklyn Park, Minnesota 55443
Education: Master of Accountancy, St. Mary’s University
Occupation: President and CEO of Maatii Accounting & Financial Services, Former Chief Financial Officer, Neighborhood Development Center
Community involvement: Brooklyn Park Budget Advisory Commission, Vice Chair | Financial Planning Committee, Osseo School District | Treasurer of Regions Hospital Foundation
Contact information: teshiteforbp@gmail.com
What’s your vision for the city in the next four years?
As the DFL and Labor endorsed candidate in the Central District, I’m running for City Council because I believe in a better Brooklyn Park for all of us. Everyone in our community deserves to feel safe in our city and supported by its resources. I want to use my strengths and background to help grow our local economy, support our small businesses, improve our streets and schools, and keep our community safe.
What is your stance on potential or future transportation projects in Brooklyn Park, including the Bottineau Blue Line extension and Highway 252?
I would like to play a leadership role in addressing traffic congestion and accidents on Highway 252. I will also play a key role in making Bottineau Blue Line Extension a reality. It is about the future financial sustainability and competitiveness of the City. I will bring my experience from Green Light Rail with a focus of development without displacement.
What are your top three priorities while in office?
1. Public Safety - an all inclusive, transparent and accountable public safety.
2. Economic Development - We need a balanced economic development in the city to attract economic activities in the City.
3. Quality, Safe, and Affordable Housing Policy - work closely with landlords, and city staff to make sure that our rental properties are safe, livable and affordable.
East District
Christian Eriksen
Address: 4501 78th Ave. N.
Education: Master’s Degree, Marriage and Family Therapy, Bethel Seminary
Occupation: University of Minnesota Medical School
Community involvement: Human Rights Commission, Police Department Scorecard Taskforce, Fire Strategic Planning Task Force
Contact information: christian@eriksenforbrooklynpark.com
What’s your vision for the city in the next four years?
I envision a city where all of our residents feel able to participate and contribute to the life of our community. I envision a city staff that engages the community from the perspective attentiveness to needs and opportunities broadly speaking, even if something “is not my job.”
What is your stance on potential or future transportation projects in Brooklyn Park, including the Bottineau Blue Line extension and Highway 252?
I believe that the Blue Line LRT is a vital next step. I also believe that more frequent local transit options which connect high density residential areas to commercial areas and educational institutions are equally important. The reconstruction of 252 as a limited access freeway must move forward and must connect 694 to 610. I am open to any design option that accomplishes those two goals.
What are your top three priorities while in office?
Public safety including maintaining the capacity of the police and fire departments but also more broadly in terms of community and youth engagement. Housing including development of new affordable housing and landlord accountability for the quality of their housing.
Indred Alexander
Address: West River Road Ct.
Education: MBA in Marketing, currently, PhD. Candidate in Business Administration
Occupation: Independent insurance broker and full service insurance agency owner
Community involvement: Volunteered at my children’s schools, worked with community organizations developing programs, teaching workshops, Brooklyn Park Small Business Center Task Force, Minneapolis Chamber of Commerce, Brooklyn Park Business Council.
Contact information: info@indredalexander.com
What’s your vision for the city in the next four years?
My vision is a united and uplifted community, that is safe for our residents, who are no longer are concerned with the rise of violent crimes or unsafe highways and streets. It includes working and middle class households that feel strengthened and empowered, by the resources available through their city and residents, who feel like their rights are respected and protected. It also includes a culturally rich community that embraces and respects its cultural and generational diversity. It is a community heavily invested in protecting our environment and green spaces.
What is your stance on potential or future transportation projects in Brooklyn Park, including the Bottineau Blue Line extension and Highway 252?
My stance on the Highway 252 project is to limit the spending of our tax payer dollars to focus on making the highways and streets along the corridor safer, by building more pedestrian bridges and safer intersections versus creating a high speed pass through in our city. Some proposed solutions are designed to drive more traffic down Hwy 252, jeopardizing the health of the families and the environment along the corridor and displacing over 100 property owners, all in an effort to serve people who live outside of our community. This is unacceptable.
I agree with the Bottineau Blue Line, as long as it continues to serve the purpose of reducing the number of cars on the road, providing more accessible transportation to those who need it and it encourages more economic development.
What are your top three priorities while in office?
Improve public safety, protect the rights of our residents, protect our environment.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.