The Aug. 2 primary ballot will include four candidates seeking to represent the Central District on the Brooklyn Park City Council. Those candidates are Latrina Caldwell, Warren S. Carey, Nichole Klonowski and Teshite Wako. The primary will narrow down the field to two ahead of the Nov. 8 election. To get to know the candidates better, the Sun Post sent each questionnaire. Answers from the three candidates who responded are below.
Latrina Caldwell
Address: (not provided)
Education: A.S Human Services, Human Service Diploma; Social Work BSW 5/2023
Occupation: Business Owner/Mental Health Professional
Community involvement: Brooklyn Park Commissioner (8/2020-8/2023), Founder/CEO - Glenda Clayton Breast Cancer Toys for Tots, Founder/CEO - Saving Our Communities Foundation ( Restore family household structure), Future Leaders Matter Mentoring Program (Youth 12-18/ Girls & Boys), Election Judge Supervisor: 2022 (edited for length)
Why are you running for office?
As a long time resident and Business owner in the City of Brooklyn Park I understand what must happen to rebuild our community. My commitment to the youth and families in this community are longstanding and I am unapologetic about serving them in a capacity to change our community for the better.
What is your assessment of the state of public safety in Brooklyn Park, and what should be done in that regard, if anything?
I feel like over the last 7 year of residency, I have seen a lot of changes. I will work with our community to promote public safety in our neighborhoods by getting back to community policing. Bringing back community forums to talk about public safety and ways to change things from the community lens is key to any progress. It’s going to take all of us to see change. We need to stand together and allow our voices to be heard and take action.
What are your transportation priorities for Brooklyn Park?
The construction is affecting the regular transportation system. But I understand that this is needed in order to make our Brooklyn Park streets flow safely and productively. My priority is to be a part of the development and redefine the implementation process. We need to review the current plan in place to ensure we are making our transportation system more positively effective to the community.
Warren S. Carey
Address: 10460 Noble Ave. N.
Education: B.S. secondary physiology, Southern University (Baton Rouge, Louisiana); pastoral studies degree, Students for Christ College
Occupation: Founder and senior pastor, Tree of Life Church (northeast Minneapolis)
Community involvement: (not provided)
Contact: w.carey8@yahoo.com (763)443-4323
Why are you running for office?
I am running for City Council because my desire and passion is to be an authentic presence that will accurately represent the “felt need” of the residents of Brooklyn Park. My skills, vast experience, the education I have acquired; being a former teacher, outreach social worker, united way evaluator, NRP (implementation committee) elect in Minneapolis, and, finally, a senior pastor for over 30 years has prepared me. I am running for city council because I am frustrated with many decisions that have been made without including the tax paying residents. The dissemination of vital information has been a problem in our community. I am a problem solver, honest and balanced enough to represent all people in our city, and not some special interest group.
What is your assessment of the state of public safety in Brooklyn Park, and what should be done in that regard, if anything?
I am a firm believer that our police force should be just as diverse as the residents in our city. Brooklyn Park has been on the cutting edge of public safety policies for a city our size. A city with the total population just under 83,000, and the 2nd most diverse suburb in Minnesota. We have systems in place to deter violence and crime before it happens. Safety grants have been provided for high-risk neighborhoods. These safety grants can go to violence prevention groups, grassroot mental health response teams trained to assist police with 911 calls in our city.
What are your transportation priorities for Brooklyn Park?
I believe our first priority for quality transportation in Brooklyn Park is to reevaluate and expand the service times of our existing lines… 705, 716, and 724. And with that expansion build more stations between Target Field and Brooklyn Park. My second priority would be to break ground on the Blue Line project of 2012, that will connect us to some of the most diverse communities in our region where many households need transit to thrive!
Nichole Klonowski
Address: 4117 99th Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Education: Bachelor of Arts
Occupation: Marketing and Business Development
Community involvement: Vice Chair of Planning Commission, Brooklyn Park Election Judge
Contact: votenicholeforbp@gmail.com
Why are you running for office?
I am not a politician, I am someone who loves people and a believer in public service. I love the idea of people coming together to create a community. Brooklyn Park is a one-of-a kind city, a wonderful place to live, and is growing. I’m running for City Council to use my skills and experience in public service and business to ensure we work together in building our future. This seat isn’t about being able to vote my agenda, but rather to listen to the residents, business owners, and the school districts within our city and be their advocate.
What is your assessment of the state of public safety in Brooklyn Park, and what should be done in that regard, if anything?
Safety takes the entire community coming together, getting to know each other and watch out for one another. Our city has commitments to address safety including various nonprofits, city staff, the police department, local elected officials, business owners and residents.
I support the non-profit partners out there stepping up to address safety in our community, such as MN Act Now and A Mother’s love.
Brooklyn Park stepped up after the murder of George Floyd and hired Wilder Research. A report was provided that helped uncover the causes of violence, perceptions of the police department, and created research-based recommendations to improve public safety and justice. With this data and the new tools to access and improve public safety we can work on effectively solving the root causes of violence in Brooklyn Park.
What are your transportation priorities for Brooklyn Park?
With the Blue Line extension approved there will be opportunity for thoughtful development near the transit hubs, and the improvement of transportation options for many residents. This is a priority, along with the improvements of 252, which currently has major safety concerns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.