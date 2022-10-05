Four candidates are running for two seats on the Brooklyn Center City Council in the November general election. The Sun Post asked each candidate to provide their biographical information and answer a three-part questionnaire.
Candidate responses are below.
Dan Jerzak
Address: 5427 Emerson Ave N.
Education: Double Associate of Arts
Occupation: Crime prevention specialist with city of Brooklyn Center
Community involvement: Charter Commissioner, Brooklynk mentor, local home rehabber
Contact information: DanPJerzak@gmail.com
What is your vision for the city in the next four years?
My vision is to fully fund the police department, allowing for opportunities to build relationships within our community that make us safer while working, shopping, and living in Brooklyn Center. We must stop talking and start building at the Opportunity Site to bring in commercial tax revenue to ease the tax burden on our homes. We must expand existing housing options for families. We must make our city a safer place to start and expand businesses and raise families.
Please explain your stance on Brooklyn Center’s ongoing efforts to change its public safety response model. Do you support the work currently being done or is another approach needed?
Over 250 years of officer experience left the police department in the last 1.5 years. Over half of the current sworn staff was hired after February 2021. Violent crime in Brooklyn Center is quite high. The effort to defund or freeze the police budget has not made us safer. It has led to lowering the minimum number of officers working at one time which increases response times. Running from one 911 call to the next burns out our officers, doesn’t allow for proper crime investigation, and positive community interactions are severely limited. We must fully fund our police, provide technical support, and tools that will allow them to best serve us. We must restore the Street Crimes Unit which is one proven way to reduce crime and make us safer. Unproven “alternative” responses are well meaning but are still experimental. We should not be anyone’s guinea pigs.
What are your top three priorities while in office?
1) Fully fund and stabilize the staffing of the police department, restore the Street Crimes Unit, add to and enhance proven alternative responses like our embedded social worker, and leverage our Hennepin County partners with their substantial resources.
2) Stop talking and start building the Opportunity Site to expand our commercial tax revenue base.
3) Return to common sense, civil government that represents the true heart of our community.
Teneshia Kragness
Address: 3401 63rd Ave. N.
Education: Northeastern State University-High Honors Bachelors Degree in Business Administration: Accounting
Occupation: Accountant - 21 years experience
Community involvement: Brooklyn Center Financial Commission (2010-present), Board Chair - last 4 years
Odyssey Charter School - Former Board Chair, Member of the sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.
Contact information: Kragnessforcitycouncil@yahoo.com
What’s your vision for the city in the next four years?
My vision is to listen to our community, and make sure we are responding to the needs of our city, based on ways to move forward with common goals at the forefront. It is time for a stronger and more experienced leadership, in order to unite the residents of Brooklyn Center. Our residents deserve to be heard and rely on someone who will listen and be a voice of reason. I have served my community for 12 years and I will continue serving our residents as a proud councilmember.
Please explain your stance on Brooklyn Center’s ongoing efforts to change its public safety response model. Do you support the work currently being done or is another approach needed?
Crime is increasing and our public safety system is not operating at full capacity. We should not prematurely change the model, until we make sure that there are enough public safety trained officials, who are available to respond. I support public safety improvements; however, it is imperative that we have trained staff in place first, that represents our community’s needs.
What are your top three priorities while in office?
Public safety, commercial development and retention of residents and businesses.
The priorities that I am focused on, are those that I am hearing when I speak to our residents. Public safety is the top priority. We want residents to continue living in Brooklyn Center and we want local businesses to remain in our city. This can only be done when our community feels safe and welcoming; then we can attract new businesses and opportunities. The vacant lots are not servicing our community. It is time for a change. Vote for KRAGNESS!
Andrew Johnson
Address: 7224 Morgan Ave N
Education: Some College
Occupation: Health Information Technology Coordinator
Community involvement: 9 year Brooklyn Center resident, informed voter, community volunteer
Contact information: andrewcurtisjohnson.com
What’s your vision for the city in the next four years?
We will be a city which is safe for all who live, work, and play here. We will be a city where business and innovation thrive. Residents will once again feel heard, and their input will be sought and truly valued by elected leaders.
Please explain your stance on Brooklyn Center’s ongoing efforts to change its public safety response model. Do you support the work currently being done or is another approach needed?
Reform is necessary. It is commendable that current efforts in this area have brought many into the discussion in a way that previous efforts have not. My hope is that police chief, Kellace McDaniel, will be afforded the opportunity to speak into the process based on his real-world experience as both a resident of Brooklyn Center and a Law Enforcement Officer. If the scope of work remains focused on reform as opposed to abolishing the police, I will do whatever I can to ensure that their efforts are successful.
What are your top three priorities while in office?
1) Addressing the upward trend in crime. I will support the efforts of a fully funded police department in holding criminals accountable for their actions.
2) Bringing business to Brooklyn Center. While “corporations are not people” is a common mantra and sentiment for many, it tends to make us forget or downplay the reality that businesses represent groups of people who hold stock in or are employed by the company. The only way to understand the needs of businesses and to represent them fairly is to regularly invite them to share feedback with the Council and participate in the community. I know some of the current Council Members do this and it is a practice I would continue.
3) Making residents feel heard. I will strive to listen to and invite feedback from constituents and other key stakeholders in the community in order to provide leadership that represents the best interests of Brooklyn Center.
Kau Guannu
Address: Vote Kau Guannu Committee, P.O. Box 29873
Education: Juris Doctor (J.D.), University of St. Thomas School of Law
Occupation: Attorney
Community Involvement: Planning Commission; Youth Mentor
Contact: (763) 200-6185
What is your vision for the city in the next four years?
My vision for Brooklyn Center is for our community to thrive. To get there, however, we need to bridge the divide and be more inclusive. We need to be willing to listen to each other and fight for the collective voice of the community.
Please explain your stance on Brooklyn Center’s ongoing efforts to change its public safety response model. Do you support the work currently being done or is another approach needed?
Our current public safety response model is an effort to think more comprehensively about how we can keep our neighborhoods safe. And since there is no one solution to stopping crime, it’s imperative that we partner and collaborate with each other to make sure we are supporting initiatives that tackle crime proactively.
What are your top three priorities while in office?
My top three priorities while in office are: (1) supporting existing and new businesses; (2) fully funding a well-rounded public safety system to keep us all safe; and (3) creating more parks and recreational spaces for our youth.
