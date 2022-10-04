Two candidates are running for Mayor of Brooklyn Center in November.
Incumbent Mike Elliott is facing challenger April Graves, who currently is a City Councilmember.
The Sun Post asked each candidate to provide their biographical information and answer a three-part questionnaire.
Candidate responses follow below.
April Graves
Address: 6136 Brooklyn Blvd.
Education: Bachelors in Creative Writing and Social Science, Metropolitan State University
Occupation: Public Health Specialist/Youth Violence Prevention Associate, Yoga Instructor and Reiki Healer
Community involvement: City Councilmember since 2015. Liaison Park and Recreation Commission and Brooklyn’s Youth Council, Brooklyn Center Rotary Club Member, Met Council Land Use Advisory Council
Contact information: www.AprilforBC.com
What is your vision for the city in the next four years?
I see a Brooklyn Center that works to include all voices and perspectives and respectfully works in collaboration to develop innovative solutions that build upon the historic wisdom and data of what has worked and what hasn’t worked in the past.
Please explain your stance on Brooklyn Center’s ongoing efforts to change its public safety response model. Do you support the work currently being done or is another approach needed?
I have been and am supportive of the work to create and implement alternative and additional responses to public safety. I believe we still need our police officers and we need to ensure that they are serving our community with dignity and respect. Building relationships with the community and supporting complementary strategies that address the root causes of crime and violence from the lens of prevention and intervention, are just as important as having a police department that is fully staffed and able to respond to violent crime after it has already happened.
What are your top three priorities while in office?
Our Health:
Prevent gentrification and displacement, while also bringing in attractive new developments and a diversified housing stock that builds our tax base.
Increase access to services that are personalized and tailored to the community’s needs and truly meet people where they are at.
Implement trauma informed, wholistic approaches that support mental, emotional, physical and economic wellbeing.
Our Family:
Repair and strengthen relationships, build strong partnerships and combat the normalization of fear, violence and disfunction.
Processes that help communities find the solutions that work best for them, so we can prevent and heal from violence, both domestic and systemic.
Opportunities that create a sense of safety, hope, purpose and belonging.
Programs and Policies that encourage engagement, spur redevelopment and reward integrity and accountability to community.
Our Home:
Pathways to homeownership, entrepreneurship and a chance to build generational wealth.
Clean, reliable, equitable transportation systems that provide access to educational, economic and cultural opportunities.
Policies and practices that honor and protect sacred indigenous land and preserves it for future generations.
Mike Elliott
Address: 5650 Humboldt Ave. N.
Education: Bachelor of Arts, International Management, Hamline University
Occupation: Software Engineer and Small Business Owner
Community involvement: Brooklyn Center Mayor, Brooklyn Center Public Safety Implementation Committee, Highway 252 Political Advisory Committee, Connect the Blue Line, North Metro Mayors, Minnesota Mayors, U.S. Mayors, Minnesota Orchestra Board, former CEAP Board
Contact information: mikeelliottformayor@gmail.com
What’s your vision for the city in the next four years?
Our best days are ahead of us. We will continue rebuilding our economic base. In my first term as mayor, we’ve gone through a pandemic, weathered an uprising – with the eyes of the world on us – and begun the important work to transform public safety. We’ve lowered the property taxes for the first time in many years, raised the median household income, and begun to rebuild our city. In my next term, we will bring back nice-sit down restaurants. Improve the water quality. Provide more opportunities for our youth. Create a safer community. Support local businesses. Support our seniors on fixed incomes. Continue fighting to attract more new businesses. We will harness the collective wisdom of our community.
Please explain your stance on Brooklyn Center’s ongoing efforts to change its public safety response model. Do you support the work currently being done or is another approach needed?
Yes! We must and we are addressing violent crime head on and we are fully funding our public safety. We’ve hired eight new police officers this year and will get to the appropriate staffing level. On the heels of leading our city through tragedy and uprising, I authored a transformative resolution passed by the City Council. With LEAP’s (Law Enforcement Action Partnership) help, we are creating a well rounded public safety system that includes appropriate police response. We are transforming our system so that police are not the only available response for everything. It is a research-based, public-health oriented approach to community safety that can save millions of dollars as is the case in other communities and keeps everyone safe.
What are your top three priorities while in office?
Build a solid economic tax base by new businesses including nice sit-down restaurants while supporting our local businesses. Diversify and improve housing quality and affordability including senior housing. Lower the tax burden.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.