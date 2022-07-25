With two Democrats competing to be on the November ballot for the vacant Senate District 38 seat, a primary election will take place Aug. 9.
Huldah Hiltsley and Susan Pha have both registered as Democrats in the race.
The Sun Post sent both candidates questionnaires to introduce them to voters. Their answers are below.
While not on the ballot during the primary, Republican Brad Kohler and Legal Marijuana Now candidate Mary O’Connor have also filed for the November election.
Before redistricting, the Senate District 40 seat was held by Democrat Chris Eaton.
Huldah Hiltsley
Address: 6024 Halifax Place, Brooklyn Center
Education: Masters - MBA with concentration on Global Business Management
Occupation: Senior data privacy analyst; Nuvasive
Community involvement: President of the Mwanyagetinge Organization, first female elected; Member of Minnesota African Coalition; Former Board Member, Reach for Resources; Founder of SaniNaps; Morrill Hall and Rachel Tilsen Social Justice Award (edited for length)
Contact information: huldah4senate@gmail.com
Why are you running for office?
At age thirteen, my family was hours away from being deported back to Kenya; it was a very difficult time. I looked on as our community and Senator Paul Wellstone helped keep our family’s American Dream alive. I learned at a young age how education, advocacy, and political action can help people, strengthen families, and create positive change. I’m greatly inspired to continue generously serving people the way the Senator did. When Senator Eaton announced her retirement, I saw a valuable opportunity to serve and represent my community.
What would be your top legislative priorities if elected to the Senate?
Public Safety is much broader than law enforcement alone. I will support measures that prevent crime while holding all stakeholders accountable. This must include a community centered approach where enriching our youth and communities with ample services to address root causes of public safety is a priority.
Education/Housing/Economy are continuing to suffer instability and the harsh effects of the pandemic. Without these key areas being secure, all areas of our lives are at risk. These areas need legislative attention, support, and a plan of action.
Access to Health Care and mental health care should be affordable and safe. I’m committed to holding insurance and pharmaceutical companies to ethical practices, keeping Minnesota a safe place for reproductive care, and exploring the expansion of Medicare/Medicaid programs.
Why should the voters select you as their next Senator?
I will be a hardworking voice for YOU. My work ethic throughout my life demonstrate what I’m capable of getting done at the Capitol. My team and I are already preparing how to best serve you. My Senate role will have integrity, accountability, transparency, and equity at the core. I see so much potential and opportunity to do better for our families, schools, and businesses. We are stronger together; I will be honored and privilege to serve the Brooklyns and Osseo as your next State Senator. (Answers were edited for length)
Susan Pha
Address: 8301 Sumter Ave.
Education: (omitted)
Occupation: Council Member/Mayor Pro-Tem, small business owner, author
Community involvement: Brooklyn Park City Council, Mayor Pro-Tem, Vice President Brooklyn Park Economic & Development Authority, Board Member Brooklyn Bridge Alliance, Council Liaison to the Community Long-range Improvement Commission, Recreation and Parks Advisory, Human Rights Commission, and Brooklyns Youth Council.
Contact information: susanphaforsenate.com
Why are you running for office?
As a two-term City Councilmember of Brooklyn Park, I’m running for state Senate to bring the voices and priorities of our residents to the State Capitol. Residents in our Senate District tell me of their concern about the high cost of healthcare and prescription drugs, low wages that are not keeping up with inflation, inadequate school funding, and public safety.
We have great opportunities to make meaningful policies that put people first. I’m committed to serving our community’s best interest as someone who has worked, lived, volunteered, and raised my family in this district for 16 years.
What would be your top legislative priorities if elected to the Senate?
My top priorities are the everyday concerns of the people of this district – public safety, safe schools, fully funded public education, affordable healthcare and lowering the cost of prescription drugs, women’s reproductive rights, livable wages, good jobs and a thriving economy, maintaining our roads, bridges, and transit across the state, and protecting our environment to guarantee that we can continue to share our quality of life for generations to come.
Why should the voters select you as their next Senator?
I have proven myself to be a strong champion for the people in our district, listened to their concerns, fought for the issues important to them, and have always run for public office only to do good on behalf of the people in our community.
I ask people to vote for me because I am the only candidate in this senate race that has experience in creating policies, managing big budgets, working in government, and building partnerships with all stakeholders to get things done. We need someone with an established track record of accomplishments serving in government who can do the job effectively.
