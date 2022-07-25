With two Democrats competing to be on the November ballot for the vacant Senate District 38 seat, a primary election will take place Aug. 9.

Huldah Hiltsley and Susan Pha have both registered as Democrats in the race.

BC28guide-senateHuldah.jpg

Huldah Hiltsley 
BC28guide-senatePha.jpg

Susan Pha

