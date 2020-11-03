With 100% of the ballots counted, Helen Bassett, Greta Evans-Becker and John Vento have won seats on the Robbinsdale School Board.
The unofficial results from the Secretary of State showed Bassett with 16,849 votes (16.37%), Evans-Becker with 15,045 votes (14.97%) and Vento with 15,023 votes (14.60%).
Bassett and Vento are incumbents to the board. Evans-Becker will take the seat currently held by Sherry Tyrrell.
Eight candidates were vying for three seats on the board.
ReNae Bowman received 14,220 votes (13.82%).
Stacy Rider received 13,564 votes (13.18%).
Tyrrell received 11,566 votes or 11.24% of ballots cast.
Eric Pone received 9,198 votes or 8.94% of those cast.
Brian Hanf received 6,661 votes or 6.47% of the tally.
Board members serve four-year terms and will take office in January. The annual stipend for board members is $7,800 for directors, $8,400 for vice chair and $9,000 for chair.
Bassett, of Golden Valley, has served on the school board since 2002. Bassett is a program consultant in child welfare for the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
Bowman, of Crystal, lists her occupation as “inspire community activism” and served on the Robbinsdale School Board from 1997-2001 and as mayor of Crystal from 2005-2012.
Evans-Becker worked in the district as an educator for 16 years before serving as principal of Meadowbrook Elementary in Golden Valley for 12 years. She is recently retired.
Hanf, of Crystal, is a senior software developer who is a former Northport PTA president and active in youth sports refereeing.
Pone, of Brooklyn Park, is a stockbroker who has served as chair of the Brooklyn Park Budget Advisory Commission since 2016 and is a volunteer at Brunswick UMC.
Rider, of Golden Valley, is a business consultant who volunteered in her sons’ elementary classrooms and on booster boards for their high school extracurricular groups.
Tyrrell, of Plymouth, is an administrative assistant for a tax accounting firm and has served 13 years on the Robbinsdale School Board and served on the 281 Finance Advisory Committee.
Vento, of Golden Valley, is in technology account management has served two terms on the board and is a 10-year member of the district’s Legislative Action Coalition.
