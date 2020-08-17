The candidates advancing in several races for Minnesota Legislature were decided in the Aug. 11 Primary Election. Here is a roundup of the results of those races in the western suburbs.
Ann Johnson Stewart, of Plymouth, will advance as the DFL candidate in the Nov. 3 General Election in Senate District 44, which represents parts of Plymouth, Minnetonka and Woodland.
Johnson Stewart claimed 9,672 votes over Zina Alston Fizer, also of Plymouth. Alston Fizer received 2,956 votes, according to the unofficial results posted by the Secretary of State.
The seat is currently served by Republican Paul Anderson, who has chosen not to seek re-election. The Republican candidate is Greg Pulles of Plymouth. Pulles received 3,946 votes.
Alston Fizer is a consultant and Johnson Stewart is a civil engineer and teacher.
Cedrick Frazier, of New Hope, will advance as the DFL candidate in House District 45A. According to the unofficial results from the Secretary of State, Frazier claimed 3,697 votes over 1,679 votes for Daonna Depoister, of Plymouth.
The district includes Crystal, New Hope and eastern Plymouth. The district is currently served by retiring Rep. Lyndon Carlson (DFL-Crystal).
The winner will face Republican Jesse Pfliger in the fall election. Pfliger received 1,181 votes in the primary.
Frazier is a labor attorney and a member of the New Hope City Council. Depoister has experience in financial services and serves on the board of several nonprofit organizations.
Andrew Myers, of Wayzata, will advance as the Republican candidate in House District 33B. He claimed 2,222 votes over 931 votes for Marianne Stebbins, of Mound. The vote tallies are the unofficial results posted by the Secretary of State.
The district includes the suburbs of Carver and Hennepin counties, including Excelsior and the South Lake cities. The winner will face incumbent Rep. Kelly Morrison (DFL-Deephaven). Morrison received 4,778 votes in the primary.
Stebbins is a small business owner and Myers is an attorney and a small business owner.
The candidates will be featured in voter guides printed in the Sun papers and posted at sailor.mnsun.com or post.mnsun.com in advance of the Tuesday, Nov. 3, General Election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.