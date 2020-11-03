Unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State show the following candidates winning seats in the Nov. 3 Brooklyn Park City Council election: incumbent Susan Pha in the West District, Boyd Morson in the Central District, and incumbent Lisa Jacobson in the East District.
Jacobson won the east district with 7,547 votes, or 59.90% of the votes cast. Benjamin Osemenam trailed with 5,003 votes, or 39.81%. Jacobson was first elected to the council in 2016.
In the central district, Morson received 6.499 votes, or 52.05% of the total. Christian Eriksen followed with 4,928, or 47.48% of the total vote. The candidates were grappling for the seat currently held by Councilmember Mark Mata, who did not seek reelection after he was elected to the council in 2016.
Pha carried the west district with 6,639 votes, or 73.97% of the total votes cast. Henry Momanyi trailed with 2,279, or 25.39% of the votes cast. Pha has served on the council since she was elected in 2016.
In the east district, there were 49 votes cast for write-in candidates, while 59 were cast for write-ins in the central district. Similarly, in the west district, 57 votes were cast for write-in candidates.
The Brooklyn Park City Council is a seven-member body, with two council members elected from each district, and a mayor elected at-large.
