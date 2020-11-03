BP12NWvote5.jpg

Signs direct Brooklyn Center's precinct 4 voters to the Spiritual Life Church, at 6865 Shingle Creek Pkwy.

Both of the incumbents in the race for the Brooklyn Center City Council will retain their seats, according to unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State for the Nov. 3 election.

Marquita Butler and Kris Lawrence-Anderson, both sitting city council members, fended off challengers Alfreda Daniels and Sizi Goyah.

Butler led the group with 28.97% of all votes cast, or 5,111 votes. Lawrence-Anderson followed with 5,070 votes, or 28.74% of the total.

Daniels trails with 4,344 votes, or 24.62%, and Goyah received 16.81%, or 2,966 votes.

Write-in candidates received 152 votes.

Brooklyn Center's council seats and mayor seat are elected at-large. The council has five members — four council members and a mayor.

Butler is a program director at the YMCA Minneapolis, while Lawrence-Anderson listed her occupation as a city council member on her Sun Post voter guide.

Lawrence-Anderson is a former chair of the Brooklyn Center Housing and Charter Commissions, while Butler is currently serving as Mayor Pro-tem on the council.

