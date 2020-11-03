Both of the incumbents in the race for the Brooklyn Center City Council will retain their seats, according to unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State for the Nov. 3 election.
Marquita Butler and Kris Lawrence-Anderson, both sitting city council members, fended off challengers Alfreda Daniels and Sizi Goyah.
Butler led the group with 28.97% of all votes cast, or 5,111 votes. Lawrence-Anderson followed with 5,070 votes, or 28.74% of the total.
Daniels trails with 4,344 votes, or 24.62%, and Goyah received 16.81%, or 2,966 votes.
Write-in candidates received 152 votes.
Brooklyn Center's council seats and mayor seat are elected at-large. The council has five members — four council members and a mayor.
Butler is a program director at the YMCA Minneapolis, while Lawrence-Anderson listed her occupation as a city council member on her Sun Post voter guide.
Lawrence-Anderson is a former chair of the Brooklyn Center Housing and Charter Commissions, while Butler is currently serving as Mayor Pro-tem on the council.
