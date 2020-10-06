Three incumbent candidates are running uncontested for the Brooklyn Center School Board in the 2020 General Election.

Ruthie Dallas, who is currently serving as vice chair, Amy Bailey, currently serving as board clerk, and Boardmember Jeffrey Palm filed for the three seats open in the upcoming election.

According to the Brooklyn Center School District website, Dallas is a 40-year Brooklyn Center resident. She is Project Director/Women Services Lead for the Minnesota Department of Human Services in the Behavioral Health Division.

Bailey, a 15-year Brooklyn Center resident, works for Allina Health in their corporate business office.

Palm is a 26-year resident, and is a tool designer for a manufacturing company.

