Brooklyn Park voters cast their ballots at Redeemer Covenant Church, at 7801 Brooklyn Blvd. Nov. 3.

In the Minnesota Secretary of State's unofficial results for the Nov. 3 election, the Democrat incumbents representing Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center in the state House of Representatives and Senate won decisive victories to retain their seats.

For House District 40A, incumbent Michael Nelson defeated challenger David True with 72.81% of the total votes cast. While Nelson received 11,572 votes, True received 4,291 or 27% of the votes cast.

Nelson, a carpenter by trade, has represented the district since 2002.

In House District 40B, freshman Democrat Samantha Vang retained her seat with 62.72% of votes cast, or 11,130 votes. Republican Charlotte Smith followed with 4,501 votes, or 25.36% of the total. Legal Marijuana Now candidate Mary O'Connor received 2,098 votes, or 11.82% of the total votes cast.

In Senate District 40, incumbent Chris Eaton faced Republican Robert Marvin. Eaton received 23.820 votes, or 71.35% of the total votes cast, while Marvin received 9,513 or 28.49% of the votes cast.

Eaton was first elected to her seat in a special election in 2011, and was reelected in 2012 and 2016.

Senate District 40 encompasses Brooklyn Center and the portion of Brooklyn Park south of 85th Avenue.

House District 40A covers most of Brooklyn Park south of 85th Avenue, while House District 40B covers Brooklyn Center and two precincts in southern Brooklyn Park.

