Ruthie Dallas, Jeffrey Palm, and Amy Bailey retained their seats on the Brooklyn Center School Board in the Nov. 3 election, according to unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State's office.
All three were incumbents running unopposed for their seats on the board.
Bailey received 1,914 votes, or 36.40% of the total vote, while Dallas received 1,714 votes, or 32.60%. Palm trailed with 1,570 votes or 29.86%.
Write-in candidates accounted for 60 votes, or 1.14% of all votes cast.
Dallas is a project director and women services lead for the Minnesota Department of Human Services in the behavioral health division. Bailey works for Allina Health in their corporate business office, and Palm is a tool designer for a manufacturing company.
