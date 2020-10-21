Event sponsored by League of Women Voters
Five Crystal City Council candidates, as well as the two mayoral candidates, participated in an Oct. 15 candidates’ forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters for Crystal, New Hope, East Plymouth and Robbinsdale. League Chapter President Kathy Pederson was the moderator for the event in the Crystal City Council chambers.
The night’s forum was split into three sessions, for the council candidates in Section 1 and in Ward 3 and Ward 4, and for the mayoral race.
In Section 1, incumbent Nancy LaRoche attended the forum. Candidate Jim Martin did not respond to the invitation.
Council candidates
After the opening statements from Ward 3 candidates John Budziszewski and Tony Sumnicht and Ward 4 candidates David Cummings and Eric Wilhelm, the candidates were asked questions pertaining to policy positions and long-term views and city progress.
In addition to questions about how the city should proceed in the COVID pandemic, candidates also talked about the city’s need for a new public safety building and the establishment of a community race and equity commission.
All of the candidates felt the city needs a new police building, and all also supported the establishment of a commission dealing with race and equity.
They were also asked about their top two priorities for the next two years.
All said properly funding the police was the top priority. Keeping the city financially relevant was also an issue that was important to all candidates.
In addition, the improvement of parks and recreation opportunities was near the top of importance for the candidates.
All of the candidates said they were in tune with the need to communicate regularly with residents. Social media was one way to make sure word about council actions could be disseminated, but all the candidates were also open to communicating directly through email, texting and phone calls.
When asked about the Blue Line Extension and the recent breakdown in negotiations to move ahead with the light rail proposal, the candidates expressed their disappointment but also said that an alternative could be sought. All of them said they felt that Crystal needs more transportation opportunities.
Mayoral candidates
Incumbent Mayor Jim Adams and challenger Steve Adams agreed on many of the same questions presented to council candidates but also disagreed on how to finance future city projects. Jim Adams said the current practice of saving and utilizing cash to pay for city projects has been cost-effective and has allowed the city to move away from assessments; Steve Adams said that utilizing bonding might be a better way to approach some of the projects in the long run.
As for staying in touch with constituents, Jim Adams said many things have been done in the recent past to improve communications.
He mentioned the city offers open forums at council meetings and that City Council members’ phone numbers and emails have been made available for those residents who would like to talk more privately.
Steve Adams agreed that communicating with residents was crucial and that making things available online is an important step in making that happen.
The two candidates also addressed questions about making the police department more transparent, how they would move ahead with the issue of the Blue Line Extension, their views on affordable housing, and how they would work with city commissions to make those bodies more efficient and responsive to city needs.
To view the entirety of the candidate forums, visit lwvmn.org/crystal-new-hope-east-plymouth.
