New Hope, MN (55427)

Today

Cloudy early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 65F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Windy and overcast this evening followed by mostly clear skies late. Low 33F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.