In the Nov. 3 General Election, Brooklyn Park’s voters will select three candidates to serve on the Brooklyn Park City Council. The city is divided into three districts: east, west and central. Two candidates in each district will compete for a seat on the council. In the west district, incumbent Susan Pha faces challenger Henry Momanyi. In the east, incumbent Lisa Jacobson faces challenger Benjamin Osemenam. Christian Eriksen and Boyd Morson are competing for the central district seat.
The Sun Post asked each candidate to fill out a questionnaire prior to the election. Osemenam did not return his questionnaire by the Sun Post’s press time. Answers from the other candidates are below.
West District
Name: Susan Pha
Address: 8301 Sumter Ave. N.
Education: No response
Occupation: Council Member, Author, Director of Sales and Marketing
Community involvement: Brooklyn Park City Council, Vice President Brooklyn Park Economic Development, Board Member Brooklyn Bridge Alliance, Council Liaison to the Community Long-range Improvement Commission, Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission, and Brooklyns Youth Council.
Contact information: votesusanpha.com
1. How can Brooklyn Park’s City Council assist in improving police relations and address the larger issue of systemic racism?
It is critically important that during this time of social unrest we have City Council Members who are working in partnership with our residents, police department, community stakeholders, schools, and organizations to rebuild positive police and community relations. As a council member I have and will continue to do this so that we can ensure that all our residents are safe.
Systemic racism exists and continues to disproportionately segregate communities of color from access to opportunities and upward mobility. As a City Council we must continue to dismantle those systems and create equal opportunities for everyone to get a quality education, have safe housing, get a job paying livable wages or start a business, obtain affordable healthcare, and be able to prosper.
2. What is your stance on the Bottineau Blue Line Extension LRT project, and how would you like to see it move forward?
I’m in support of the Bottineau Blue Line Extension LRT project because it will create more opportunities for people by helping people get to where they need to go. Our residents and especially our young people have said they want to have a low cost transit option for getting to school and college, getting to a job, accessing healthcare, and getting to where they need to go.
Most importantly, I would like to see us reinvest in repairing, improving, and maintaining our roads, sidewalks, and trails so that they are safe for all of us to use. I have heard from many of our residents who have said that we don’t want the Bottineau Blue Line Extension LRT project to hold off the much needed investments that is needed on Broadway and other streets. I will be pushing for this.
Name: Henry Momanyi
Address: 8832 North Brook Cir. N.
Occupation: Executive Director of Global Health Services Inc.
Education: Masters in Business Administration, Masters in Commerce, Accounting and Business Statistics
Community involvement: I worked in different capacities as an outreach specialist in health disparity, especially in HIV/AIDS in the African Immigrant Community and people of color.
Contact information: Henmom505@yahoo.com
1. How can Brooklyn Park’s City Council assist in improving police relations and address the larger issue of systemic racism?
The City Council of Brooklyn Park would improve the police relationship with the community by increasing communication between the city officials and the residents through dialogue. They must invite all stakeholders and interested parties to the table and adapt remedial steps in the short run which would see bad policing methods such as neck holding, choking, asphyxia dropped, and in the long run, adapt better policing methods through mitigation process. I would also like to see police enforcement which is diversified and reflects the community that department serves.
2. What is your stance on the Bottineau Blue Line Extension LRT project, and how would you like to see it move forward?
The LRT project is very important to the people of the Brooklyn Park both in commuting to work and back. It would solve the problem of residents of Brooklyn Park and the Northern corridors from traffic jams especially those who work in Downtown Minneapolis by park & ride services. It saves time from traffic jams. It saves monthly payments of parking in city and it boosts the business from the suburban residents. It would also attract more business investors to come to Brooklyn Park because communication becomes easier. I absolutely support this project.
East District
Name: Lisa Jacobson
Address: 9012 Glen Edin Ln. N.
Occupation: Director of Development and Communications
Education: University of St. Thomas, Communications/ Justice and Peace Studies
Community involvement: Current East District City Council Member, Brooklyn Park Rotary, Lions, Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, Crime Prevention Association Board, former Planning Commissioner, Parks Advisory Commissioner
Contact information: 763-234-0315, lisajacobsonforbp@gmail.com, lisajacobsonforbp.com
1. How can Brooklyn Park’s City Council assist in improving police relations and address the larger issue of systemic racism?
I have spent a time talking with community members and listening to their experiences. Our Council is currently working to improve police relations and address systemic racism through a variety of means. We have been working under a community policing model and investing in our police department so they have the ability to create real relationships in the community. They work with our diverse population, including youth, seniors and renters. We also have a mental health unit and invest in Cities United/My Brother’s Keeper. We have asked the HRC and the MAC to identify how our police department is doing and where the opportunities for improvement exist. We will then assess changes for the 2021 budget.
I am working to bring back the Brooklyn Park Community Foundation in an effort to connect our community in new ways. Through these connections, we will improve police/community relations, as well as provide opportunities to collaborate and communicate, addressing larger issues.
2. What is your stance on the Bottineau Blue Line Extension LRT project, and how would you like to see it move forward?
The BLRT has been planned for many years and we have spent a tremendous amount of staff/community time and money in station area and development planning/transit area design work. As of now, the LRT is not moving forward. I have asked the question several times on when we pull the plug and spend no more. At this point, with the pandemic and very few people working downtown, I question the ROI on the LRT. Everything we do comes at a cost, and in this case, a significant cost. We must balance the needs of residents with the cost. I would like us to focus on forms of public transportation, working with the Metropolitan Council to obtain East-West bus routes. These have been identified as a missing link. We could also look at a Brooklyn Park Transportation Program, similar to Maple Grove.
Central District
Name: Boyd Morson
Address: 10701 Perry Drive N.
Education: Paralegal Certification, Graphic Reproduction Certification, Associates earned through Navy
Occupation: Disabled Veteran
Community involvement: Former BP VC-Human Rights Commissioner, Meals on Wheels driver, 2020 Voice Magazine Community Award Nominee, 2020 Local Legendary Award, 2019 Global Father’s Foundation Award, 2019 Unification City High Honor Award
Contact information: morson4bp@yahoo.com.
1. How can Brooklyn Park’s City Council assist in improving police relations and address the larger issue of systemic racism?
I firmly believe that the mayor and City Council could assist if they knew of ways to resolve this urgent and pressing issue. They can readily assist in improving police relations and address systemic racism by proactively being involved and engaged in the living and true realities plaguing and haunting our community. They need to lead the way on the relevant discussions. Also, they need to prepare a plan for action to be introduced and discussed. In most cases, just simply, begin having those conversations is important. I have already developed and presented my Safe, Protected, and Respected Blueprint before the community during a community meeting. This blueprint readily begins the urgent conversations to address these very challenging issues.
2. What is your stance on the Bottineau Blue Line Extension LRT project, and how would you like to see it move forward?
This has been a long developing project that was on the table that predates my campaigning for city council. However, I would like to see the Bottineau Blue Line Extension LRT advance by simply moving the people’s agenda first. I believe a better question to ask is why haven’t the current mayor and City Council broken ground on this longstanding project, after all the volunteering, research, meetings, funds, and man-hours exhausted, if this is in-fact what the taxpaying residents want or support? Why?
Name: Christian Eriksen
Address: 4501 78th Ave. N.
Education: MA Bethel University, BA University of Minnesota
Occupation: Graduate Medical Education Fellowship Coordinator, University of Minnesota
Community involvement: Human Rights Commission 2017-Present, Chair 2018-2020. BPFD Strategic Planning Taskforce
Contact information: christian@eriksenforbrooklynpark.com
1. How can Brooklyn Park’s City Council assist in improving police relations and address the larger issue of systemic racism?
I am currently serving on the Human Rights Commission. The Council has tasked us with developing a work plan to improve police-community relations and address other systemic issues in Brooklyn Park. I intend to support that work if elected to council. Further, the council should fully exercise its oversight role of the Police Department, other city departments, and explore city ordinances that disproportionately impact Black, Asian, and Hispanic communities.
2. What is your stance on the Bottineau Blue Line Extension LRT project, and how would you like to see it move forward?
I am a firm believer in the expansion of mass transit options to the northwest suburbs. I look forward to seeing the Plan B that is put forth. We should also explore bus options that better serve Brooklyn Park, the Zane and Brooklyn Boulevard corridors in particular.
