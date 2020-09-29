Four candidates are running for two seats on the Brooklyn Center City Council in the 2020 General Election. Two are incumbents and two are challenging them for their seats. Kris Lawrence-Anderson and Marquita Butler are incumbents, while Sizi Goyah and Alfreda Daniels are their challengers. All four were asked to fill out a questionnaire for the Sun Post. Their answers are below.
Name: Sizi Goyah
Address: 6936 Unity Avenue North
Education: Master of Arts, Education
Occupation: Math Teacher
Community involvement: Nine years of teaching at the only secondary school in the city.
Contact information: info@sizigoyah.com.
1. How can Brooklyn Center’s City Council assist in improving police relations and address the larger issue of systemic racism?
The city can help by expanding “the decision table” and inviting long silenced voices to the table. The city leaders should lead courageous conversations about police-community relations and invest (both morally and financially) in community empowerment services as a crime prevention strategy. We need to stop talking about the sanctity of life without doing the work required validate lives of communities of color. We need to realize that being pro police reform does not mean anti-law enforcement. Police reforms are necessary to save lives of our residents and, believe it or not, the officers that interact with our residents.
2. What is your stance on the Highway 252 freeway conversion project, and how would you like to see it move forward?
I think the decision about the freeway expansion, like all decisions that affect the lives and livelihood of our residents, should be studied and we should seek the participation of more than 40% of our residents and should not be rushed. As it is right now, as I understand it, MNDOT has not even finalized their designs and so we need to do our work deliberately and consultatively.
Name: Kris Lawrence-Anderson
Address: 5213 Eleanor Lane
Education: Associate of Applied Science
Occupation: City Council
Community involvement: I have consistently been a volunteer in our community since 1999. Served and chaired on both Brooklyn Center’s Housing (2001-2012) and Charter Commissions; Former Board Member at Odyssey Academy; Volunteer: Life Source since 2008; Watch Captain since 2002.
Contact information: gkkhanderson@hotmail.com
1. How can Brooklyn Center’s City Council assist in improving police relations and address the larger issue of systemic racism?
I believe we have a good police department, yet in this current climate it is important to review practices and look for ways in which we can improve. Brooklyn Center has the MAC (Multi-Cultural Advisory Council) to bridge the gap between the community and BCPD. Our police department is committed to the “Community Policing Model” which creates positive engagement with citizens: National Night Out, “Cop on Top” (fundraiser for the Special Olympics), neighborhood meetings in local parks. The Brooklyn Center City Council has had many discussions regarding equity and systematic racism. We continue to receive additional data from our police chief regarding the nature and types of police stops to ensure all citizens are treated fairly. We are reviewing department policy and procedures and have discussed potentially creating a civilian review board to increase transparency of the department. The Council is working with the BCPD to determine what additional training will be needed to facilitate the end goal of improving the overall success of our police department. The Council is reading “How To Be An Antiracist,” Ibram X. Kendi, and we have weekly meetings (Sept.-Jan.) to discuss the book facilitated by a diversity and equity success specialist from NHCC. This is a critical time in which change is necessary to address systematic racism and improve relations between people of color and our police department. The City Council is committed to demonstrate an equity policing model.
2. What is your stance on the Highway 252 freeway conversion project, and how would you like to see it move forward?
The Environmental Impact Study has been completed on 252, and is currently being reviewed by MnDOT. The City Council will receive their findings this fall. It is a terribly dangerous stretch of road and is in dire need of repairs; but with much at stake it is imperative that all elements are considered: from safety, environment, health, resident impact, as well as additional community engagement.
Name: Marquita Butler
Address: 3701 54th Ave. N.
Education: Master Degree in Cultural and Educational Policy Studies
Occupation: Girls Inc. Program Director at YWCA Minneapolis
Community involvement: Currently serving on the City Council, Financial Commission, and the Brooklyn Bridge Alliance.
Contact information: mbutler.bc@gmail.com,
1. How can Brooklyn Center’s City Council assist in improving police relations and address the larger issue of systemic racism?
Having open and honest conversations is the first step. It is really important that we work in partnership with the police chief and his staff on how we improve police relations in our community. No system is perfect and having those honest conversations, making sure we are transparent and create a collaborative process between the public and police department is our best way forward. Dismantling systemic racism is not going to happen overnight, the council must dedicate time and resources to evaluate where in our city it exists. What policies, ordnances, and practices currently in place need to change? It is going to take a willingness from the council to have tough conversations, dedicate time and resources to unpacking these things and to move the needle on findings that indicate systemic racism exists within our city.
2. What is your stance on the Highway 252 freeway conversion project, and how would you like to see it move forward?
252 has been proven to be dangerous and because of this I believe it should be converted to a highway. How I would like to see the project move forward is to have transparency from all parties involved; getting answers to our questions about the cost to the city of Brooklyn Center, safety concerns, impact on the environment and the reduction of public transportation for all options. Having community input is important, this is a huge project and community voice should be in the center of it. Nobody on the council is an engineer or expert in this field, so we must rely on the experts, our job on the council is to make sure we understand what impact the decision we make will have on Brooklyn Center residents and be able to stand behind the option chosen.
Name: Alfreda Daniels
Address: 3224 Lawerence Road
Education: B.S., Political Science, Human Relations and International Relations
Occupation: Community Organizer with the Minneapolis Regional Labor Federation
Community involvement: 12 year community organizer in the NWSCLC. I have organized around housing, immigrant justice, economic justice, transportation, and education. I’m a proud member of Teamsters120.
Contact information: info@alfredadaniels.org
1. How can Brooklyn Center’s City Council assist in improving police relations and address the larger issue of systemic racism?
The solution to improve police relations lies with the community. As a city, we have not been successful in engaging our residents and centering their voices in our decisions. Deep and intentional community engagement is a good start.
2. What is your stance on the Highway 252 freeway conversion project, and how would you like to see it move forward?
I have sat through many presentations about 252. I have heard the for and the against arguments. All I can say is, both sides have good points. I currently do not have a stance yet since I’m yet to hear from residents who will be impacted.
A way to move forward in my opinion is consider the study and work with the people directly impacted to come up with a reasonable plan.
