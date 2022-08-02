A language summer camp dedicated to teaching the Hmong language to children expanded to preschoolers thanks to a Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation grant.
New Hope resident Pang Yang, co-executive director of MN Zej Zog, said the nonprofit – whose name means Minnesota community – began about 18 months ago.
Last winter, the organization took over the Concordia University Hmong Culture and Language Program that had been running for 19 years.
“We had the opportunity to bring it to the West Metro,” said Yang, noting that Concordia University, like many of the area’s organizations serving the Hmong community, is based in St. Paul.
The organization chose North Hennepin Community College as the site of the summer camps because it is in the heart of Brooklyn Park, which has one of the largest Hmong population in the state.
Given that MN Zej Zog took over the program after COVID-19 had impacted students, Yang said the nonprofit decided to add mental health to the curriculum.
Another notable change from the Concordia program involved the addition of early childhood programs.
“Learning starts from the very young ages,” Yang said.
The organization teamed up with the Hmong Early Childhood Coalition to pursue the grant with the aim of creating a more culturally relevant early childhood curriculum, Yang said.
The goal is to provide more than language instruction for the young learners but to also focus on culture, like music and art, that can help students thrive. The rebranded program is called the iStrive Hmong Summer Camp, to be conducted weekdays Aug. 1-12.
“We want them to strive to become the best of themselves through this crazy time period of COVID,” Yang said.
MN Zej Zog leaders had been having conversations last fall with community leaders in Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center about supporting Hmong boys in particular.
“There’s a lot of data that shows that they are struggling,” Yang said. “We see it within the community. We’re seeing it with dropout rates and everything, and the community is concerned.”
Following the summer camp, Hmong boys in fourth grade and higher grades who participate will have the opportunity to engage with mentors monthly throughout the school year.
The two-year Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation Healthy Start grant of about $97,000 will help fund early childhood teachers and transportation to the camp, which registered about 280 students from as far away as Stillwater and St. Paul.
Yang said many of the children who are participating in the camp wish to be able to communicate better with older people.
“The importance of being able to communicate with their elders, with their relatives or with their grandparents or even their parents, is so critical to developing positive relationships,” Yang said.
Yang, selected as a Bush Fellow this year, long has been focused on Hmong language, student-centered learning and student mental health to address opportunity gaps, according to a statement from the Bush Foundation. Along with MN Zej Zog, Yang helped form the National Hmong Language Coalition, a group of more than 60 Hmong language teachers in multiple states who work to preserve the language.
She currently works as an instructor for the 279Online school provided through the Osseo School District and at Augsburg University after previously working at Park Center Senior High School in Brooklyn Park.
Of her work, the Bush Foundation statement says, “Now she wants to develop innovative ways to connect more Hmong students to their language and culture and work to give Hmong language teachers the tools they need to be successful. To lead this change, she will improve her Hmong fluency, form broader networks and grow her financial and organizational leadership skills. She also will travel to Southeast Asia to acquire knowledge and stories of the Hmong people.”
The iStrive camp is one of the ways in which Yang is furthering her work. Word about the camp spread quickly through word of mouth among families and through social media, she said.
The emphasis on teaching Hmong to preschool children gives them a basis in the language before they reach school age, according to Nee Xiong, outreach manager for the Hmong Early Childhood Coalition and a resident of Spring Lake Park.
“The minute they go into school, they lose their home language,” Xiong said. “Our families or parents really want their kids to continue to keep this language with them.”
While the Concordia camps did not include participants below the age of kindergarten, Xiong said of the inclusion of younger kids this year, “This is to help really build a much stronger foundation for our children, to maintain this language, maintain our culture as they are going through school.”
Organizers also plan to provide activities after the camp for children to continue to learn about Hmong language and culture, such as potential trips to a museum or a market.
Bukata Hayes, vice president of racial and health equity at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, said the foundation’s grants are aimed at providing a quality early start for kids in Minnesota.
He described the partnership with the iStrive camp as laying the groundwork to further language acquisition and a cultural legacy within young people.
Many nonprofits led by people of color are under-resourced and lack visibility among large foundations that provide grants, according to Hayes.
“This effort in particular, I think, is critical in moving forward culture and ensuring language continuation,” Hayes said.
He compared it to Indigenous communities who are reclaiming languages, such as Dakota and Ojibwe.
“We deeply believe in the power of community and in particular, the power of community being authentic to who they are, right, being able to be who they are in space, and I think this is a great example of that,” Hayes said.
The Hmong Early Childhood Coalition maintains a website at hmongearlychildhoodcoalition.org and is on Facebook at facebook.com/hmongecc, with an email address of hmongecc@gmail.com.
MN Zej Zog also has a presence on Facebook at facebook.com/MNZEJZOG. The nonprofit’s email address is MNZejZog@gmail.com.
