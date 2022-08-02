New Hope resident helps lead Hmong language summer camp in Brooklyn Park - 1
New Hope resident Pang Yang, co-executive director of MN Zej Zog, a nonprofit that is hosting a Hmong language and culture camp in August. (Submitted photo)

A language summer camp dedicated to teaching the Hmong language to children expanded to preschoolers thanks to a Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation grant.

New Hope resident Pang Yang, co-executive director of MN Zej Zog, said the nonprofit – whose name means Minnesota community – began about 18 months ago.

