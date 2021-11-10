The death of a 71-year-old New Hope man has been ruled a homicide.
Leon Mitchell died as a result of a stab wound of the left forearm that he sustained the morning of Oct. 31 at 5500 Boon Ave. N., according to a Nov. 10 statement from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Mitchell died shortly before 6 a.m. the same day at North Memorial Health Hospital’s emergency room.
New Hope Police arrested an adult woman the day of the incident, according to Capt. Scott Slawson. The woman is no longer in custody.
“There are no formal charges filed as of yet as the investigation is continuing,” Slawson said. “There’s more information being gathered, and we’re awaiting the medical examiner’s final report, at which time the county attorney will look at the case in its entirety and make a decision from there.”
Slawson said the incident appeared to be a domestic situation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.