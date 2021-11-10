The death of a 71-year-old New Hope man has been ruled a homicide.

Leon Mitchell died as a result of a stab wound of the left forearm that he sustained the morning of Oct. 31 at 5500 Boon Ave. N., according to a Nov. 10 statement from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Mitchell died shortly before 6 a.m. the same day at North Memorial Health Hospital’s emergency room.

New Hope Police arrested an adult woman the day of the incident, according to Capt. Scott Slawson. The woman is no longer in custody.

“There are no formal charges filed as of yet as the investigation is continuing,” Slawson said. “There’s more information being gathered, and we’re awaiting the medical examiner’s final report, at which time the county attorney will look at the case in its entirety and make a decision from there.”

Slawson said the incident appeared to be a domestic situation.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments