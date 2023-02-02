armstrong signing day
Armstrong holds their National Signing Day ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Armstrong High School. From left to right; Xavier Wells, Nate Albrecht, Jack Hoffrogge, Drew Kuempel, Henry Smith, Cordell Wilson, Reggie Carter.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

Wednesday Feb. 1st was another signing day for high school athletes to cement their college futures.

Armstrong Falcons

Three athletes for Champlin Park signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday. From left to right; Sean Erickson, Blake Stahl, Jordan Volstad.
Cooper had six athletes sign their national letters of intent on Wednesday. From left to right; Corey DeLoach Jr, Peyton Sanders, John Barrow, DaNari Connors, Logan Voigt, Nehmiah Ponder.

