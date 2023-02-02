Wednesday Feb. 1st was another signing day for high school athletes to cement their college futures.
Armstrong Falcons
Nate Albrecht - Lewis University men’s Lacrosse
Albrecht was the leading scorer for the Falcons last season, netting 33 goals and 11 assists for a total of 44 points. Lewis University is a Division II school outside of Chicago, Illinois in Romeoville, competing in the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC).
Reggie Carter - Iowa Central Community College football
A scoring machine for the Armstrong football team, the senior running back rushed for 1,030 yards and 16 touchdowns, helping the Falcons reach the state tournament for the first time since 2003. Iowa Central Community College is a junior college located in Fort Dodge.
Jack Hoffrogge - Bemidji State University baseball
Hoffrogge will look to lead the Armstrong baseball team from the mound this spring and improve upon their 6-15 record from last season. Bemidji State is in Bemidji, Minnesota and competes in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC).
Drew Kuempel - University of Wisconsin-River Falls football
A key piece of the Falcons’ defense, he led the team in tackles at linebacker with 78 and was named the defensive MVP in the Suburban Blue district. Wisconsin-River Falls is a Division III school.
Henry Smith - Minnesota State University-Moorhead football
Alongside Kuempel at the linebacker position, Smith was second on the team in tackles with 76. Minnesota State-Moorhead is a Division II school in the NSIC.
Xavier Wells - Mars Hill University men’s lacrosse
Last year as the goalie for the Osseo/Park Center boys hockey team, he was a third team All-State selection, leading the state in saves. Mars Hill is located in Mars Hill, North Carolina and is a Division II school in the South Atlantic Conference (SAC).
Cordell Wilson - Western Illinois University football
Wilson was a part of a defensive unit that held opponents to 16.9 points per game. At cornerback, he had 27 tackles and one interception. Western Illinois is a Division I school at the FCS level in Macomb, Illinois, competing in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Champlin Park
Sean Erickson - University of Mary men’s track & field
Erickson specialized in the discus throw for the Rebels, placing fourth at the 2022 MSHSL Class 3A State Championships with a throw of 162 feet and 6 inches. The University of Mary is located in Bismarck, North Dakota and is a Division II school in the NSIC.
Blake Stahl - University of Sioux Falls football
Playing tight end for the Rebels, he finished the 2022 season with 26 catches for 181 yards and a touchdown. The University of Sioux Falls is in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and is a member of the NSIC.
Jordan Volstad - Central Washington University women’s soccer
Volstad played in all 18 games for the Rebels this past season in defense, helping them reach the Section 5AAA final. Central Washington University is in Ellensburg, Washington and is a Division II school in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC).
Cooper
John Barrow - University of Minnesota-Duluth football
Barrow was fourth on the team in tackles with 47 on the defensive line, with 9 tackles for loss and a sack. Minnesota-Duluth competes in the NSIC.
DaNari Connors - Southwest Minnesota State University football
Connors was the engine of the offense at running back in 2022, rushing for 1,399 yards and 15 touchdowns. He added 11 catches for 105 yards and another score through the air. Southwest Minnesota State is also a Division II school in the NSIC and is located in Marshall, Minnesota.
Corey DeLoach Jr. - Augsburg College football
DeLoach split time at both right guard and right tackle, paving the way for the Hawks’ ground game and passing attack. Augsburg is located in Minneapolis and is a Division III school in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC).
Nehemiah Ponder - Augsburg College football
Ponder will join his high school teammate at Augsburg. At linebacker, Ponder had 27 tackles.
Peyton Sanders - Iowa Central Community College men’s track & field
Sanders specialized in the 400 meter dash and long jump for the Hawks’ track & field team.
Logan Voigt - Marymount University men’s swimming
Voight specializes in the 50 and 100 freestyle for Cooper. Marymount University is a Division III school in Arlington, Virginia.
Park Center
Latravion Adams - Augsburg College football
Adams split time as running back and wide receiver, registering 119 total yards and two touchdowns.
Dominick Brown - Iowa Central Community College football
Brown was a do-it-all type player for the Pirates in 2022, spending time at quarterback, running back and wide receiver. He was also the primary kick returner. He totaled 771 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns.
Kaden Cook - Bemidji State University football
Cook played both sides of the ball as a tight end and defensive end. He had 42 tackles (9 for loss) and eight sacks. On offense, he caught eight passes for 110 yards and a touchdown.
Max Lemke - College of St. Scholastica football
Lemke was the anchor of the Pirates’ offensive line at center. He helped the offense average 128.7 yards per game. St. Scholastica is located in Duluth, Minnesota and is a Division III school in the MIAC.
Tyrell Thomas - Bemidji State University football
At cornerback, Thomas had 12 tackles in 2022 and returned his one interception on the season for a touchdown. He was part of a unit that held opponents to under 100 yards passing per game.
