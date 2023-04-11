P202NW_NHcooperstadium.jpg

The Cooper High School football field. The Hawks will be in a number of new classes and sections beginning in the 2023-24 school year.

 Sun Post file photo

Last week, the Minnesota State High School League approved competitive section realignments starting for the 2023-24 school year. Every two years, the MSHSL meets to realign the sections. The classes are determined by enrollment and the sections are based on the school's geography.

Any changes made to each school and sport is set through the 2024-25 school year.

