Last week, the Minnesota State High School League approved competitive section realignments starting for the 2023-24 school year. Every two years, the MSHSL meets to realign the sections. The classes are determined by enrollment and the sections are based on the school's geography.
Any changes made to each school and sport is set through the 2024-25 school year.
Cooper
The most notable change is Cooper moving down a class in multiple sports. The top 64 teams based on enrollment are placed in the top class for baseball, basketball, cross country, gymnastics, hockey, soccer, softball, swimming & diving, track & field, volleyball, and wrestling.
According to the MSHSL, for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years, Cooper was the 64th team in enrollment - marking the cut off for these sports. Their enrollment was 1,281 students. In this next cycle, Cooper slotted in at 67th with 1,138 students, so there will be some changes to the classes they compete in, depending on which sport it is.
In a number of sports, Cooper competes in the highest class in the MSHSL that is present. But for baseball, boys swimming & diving, volleyball and wrestling, Cooper was already in the second highest class, so those sports will remain unchanged. The co-op programs Cooper shares with Armstrong will also remain the same.
The sports that are affected are boys and girls basketball, boys and girls cross country, boys soccer, softball, girls swimming & diving and track & field.
Basketball will move from Class 4A to 3A for both boys and girls. They’ll still be in Section 6, with the other schools being Holy Angels, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Bloomington Kennedy, Delano, Mound Westonka, Orono and Richfield. For the girls, Apple Valley will make it a 9-team section.
Softball will also be moving to Class 3A from 4A. They will also be moving from Section 5 to Section 6. In the section will be Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Blake, Cristo Rey Jesuit, DeLaSalle, Edison, Patrick Henry, South, Mound Westonka and Orono.
Cross country, track & field and boys soccer will all move down to Class 2A from Class 3A. Boys soccer will also move from Section 6 to Section 5. Their section opponent will be Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Blake, DeLaSalle, Henry-North, Roosevelt-Heritage and South-Wellstone.
Girls swimming & diving will be in Class A and will also move from Section 5 to Section 2.
Champlin Park
The only change for Champlin Park across the realignments is girls lacrosse moving from Section 7 to Section 5. In the section will be Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Blake, Breck, Hopkins, Maple Grove, Osseo-Park Center, Armstrong, Cooper, Rogers, St. Louis Park and Wayzata.
Brooklyn Center
Boys and girls tennis will be swapping sections in Class 2A. The boys will be going from Section 6 to 5, while the girls are moving to Section 6 from Section 5.
