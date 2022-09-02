DSC_5407.JPG
Armstrong senior wide receiver Marquan Tucker (6) had 7 receptions for 230 yards and 3 touchdowns against Waconia on Thursday, September 1 at Waconia High School.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

The stellar connection between Robbinsdale Armstrong quarterback Jamen Malone and wide receiver Marquan Tucker was on full display in the Falcons’ 2022 season opener against Waconia.

After Armstrong went up 21-0 going into halftime, the Wildcats clawed back, with the help of a costly turnover by the Falcons and made it a one score game in the fourth at 21-14.

Senior safety Nick Brander (4) celebrates on the sidelines after a big play in the fourth quarter against Waconia on Thursday, September 1 at Waconia High School.
Senior safety Nate Albrecht (3) makes the tackle for loss in the first half against Waconia on Thursday, September 1 at Waconia High School.
Senior tight end Drew Kuempel (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against Waconia on Thursday, September 1 at Waconia High School.
Waconia defensive back Tate McDonald (8) intercepts a pass intended for wide receiver Marquan Tucker (6) in the fourth quarter on Thursday, September 1 at Waconia High School.
Senior linebacker Henry Smith (52) gets an interception late in the fourth quarter against Waconia on Thursday, September 1 at Waconia High School.

