The stellar connection between Robbinsdale Armstrong quarterback Jamen Malone and wide receiver Marquan Tucker was on full display in the Falcons’ 2022 season opener against Waconia.
After Armstrong went up 21-0 going into halftime, the Wildcats clawed back, with the help of a costly turnover by the Falcons and made it a one score game in the fourth at 21-14.
The Falcons were reeling a bit, so they dialed up another long pass to put the game away.
With 7:23 remaining, Malone found Tucker down the sideline for a 38-yard touchdown grab that essentially was the knockout blow Armstrong delivered to Waconia. A double-move on the cornerback from Tucker freed him up for his third touchdown of the night at Malone’s fourth.
“They’re pretty good. They haven’t had a lot of time this summer. Jamen’s had some stuff going on with work and stuff so it’s really been camp for those guys to get a connection,” Armstrong head coach Jack Negen said. “Marquan played a lot for us last year but we had a couple seniors that were really good. He was kind of that third or fourth guy. He started to emerge at the end of last year so we knew he was super good.”
The Falcons added another short rushing score with a minute left to seal a 35-14 road win to open the season.
With the running game struggling to string together chunk plays, Armstrong played through their three-year starter at quarterback.
The game started slow, not uncommon since it’s only game one, as both teams turned it over on downs near midfield on their first drive. Waconia eventually worked the ball down to the 1-yard line, but the Falcons’ defense held strong with a goal line stand.
On the very next snap for Armstrong’s offense, Malone found Tucker deep for a 98-yard touchdown. It was an explosive way for the Falcons to score their first points of the season.
“You usually don’t make that call down there but No. 6 (Tucker) for us is a pretty good player," Negen said, "That was a big swing, it helped.”
That sequence of events gave Armstrong a boost going into the second quarter. Malone had two more touchdown passes, one to Tucker and one to senior tight end Drew Kuempel.
Kuempel’s touchdown came after Malone fumbled the snap and was forced outside the pocket. He was able to scoop up the ball and find his tight end for a 26-yard catch and run score for a 14-0 lead.
Tucker’s second touchdown grab came in the closing minutes of the half. Malone found Tucker in the back right corner of the end zone for a contested catch from 23 yards out to make it 21-0.
The Falcons appeared to be on their way to a comfortable win, but the Wildcats didn’t go away. Senior running back Max Mcenelly carried Waconia’s offense, rushing for 177 yards and scoring both of their touchdowns from one and six yards out.
“That No. 2 (Mcenelly) is one of the best players, and I told him that after the game, that I’ve seen. He is one tough sucker," Negen said.
The Wildcats’ second touchdown came on a short field after Armstrong running back Reggie Carter fumbled a lateral from Malone. Waconia then began their drive on the 19.
It was 21-14 entering the final quarter and the Falcons had the ball in the red zone. However, on the first play of the fourth quarter, Malone was intercepted by junior defensive back Tate McDonald, who jumped in front of Tucker to make the diving pick.
With a chance to tie the game, Armstrong’s defense remained tough and forced a punt from the Wildcats. Tucker’s touchdown came on the next drive and the Falcons were in business.
Down two scores with seven minutes to play, Waconia had to pick up some chunk plays, which allowed Armstrong to get two interceptions of their own, one by senior safety Nick Brandner and the other from senior linebacker Henry Smith.
Smith returned his interception into the red zone, giving the Falcons’ offense a short field for their final touchdown, scored by Carter from three yards out.
Senior cornerback Cordell Wilson had an interception in the first half, making it three for the Falcons on the night.
Malone finished 12-23 for 307 yards and 4 touchdowns. Tucker had 7 of those catches for 230 yards and 3 touchdowns, already equaling his total from a year ago. The Falcons had 118 yards on the ground, led by Carter with 85.
Armstrong’s pass defense was excellent, holding the Wildcats to 82 yards through the air on 17 completions.
Just like they did in 2021, the Falcons begin the season with a win over Waconia. But what the 2022 version provided was a possible glimpse at a special QB-WR tandem.
“We did the same thing last year, we were up 21-0 and we dang near got beat. So we talked about that at halftime,” Negen said. “The good thing out of it is that it went bad quickly and they had a chance to tie it up and we kept fighting. We got to get better obviously in some areas but we’ll take the win.”
