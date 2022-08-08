DSC_3703.JPG
Champlin Park pitcher Sam Riola went a season-high seven innings on the mound with 11 strikeouts against St. Michael in the Section 4 playoffs on Sunday, August 7.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

The Champlin Park LoGators had to wait an extra day to get their postseason run underway this past weekend. Storms rolled through the Twin Cities Saturday morning which prompted their first playoff game to take place on Sunday.

They took on 7 seed St. Michael in the first round of the Section 4 playoffs with the LoGators as the 2 seed. In both regular season contests between the two, Champlin Park came out on top both times by a score of 5-1. Despite their losing record (5-9 league, 8-12 overall), the Saints proved to be a tough out for the LoGators.

DSC_3696.JPG
Jack Puder fouls off a pitch in the first inning against St. Michael in the Section 4 playoffs on Sunday, August 7.
DSC_3713.JPG
Bryce Nelson rounds third base to score against St. Michael in the Section 4 playoffs on Sunday, August 7.
DSC_3751.JPG
Matt Marek swings through a pitch against St. Michael in the Section 4 playoffs on Sunday, August 7.
DSC_3727.JPG
Sam Riola sprints to third base after stealing second base against St. Michael in the Section 4 playoffs on Sunday, August 7.. The throw ended up in the outfield, allowing Riola to advance.

