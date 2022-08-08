The Champlin Park LoGators had to wait an extra day to get their postseason run underway this past weekend. Storms rolled through the Twin Cities Saturday morning which prompted their first playoff game to take place on Sunday.
They took on 7 seed St. Michael in the first round of the Section 4 playoffs with the LoGators as the 2 seed. In both regular season contests between the two, Champlin Park came out on top both times by a score of 5-1. Despite their losing record (5-9 league, 8-12 overall), the Saints proved to be a tough out for the LoGators.
They certainly proved that in the first game of the best-of-three series Sunday afternoon at Wintercrest Park. Runs were hard to come by for both sides as they looked to move within one game of the state tournament.
Not many runs were required for Champlin Park on the day, but they did just enough to get by the Saints 4-0 to take the first game of the series. All four runs came in different innings with starting pitcher Sam Riola starring on the mound.
In his previous four starts this season, Riola went 6, 6 ⅓, 3 and 5 innings. On Sunday, he went a season-high 7 innings and appeared to perform better as the game wore on. He delivered 11 strikeouts and surrendered only one hit.
Riola was lights out on the mound, being quick and decisive with his pitches. Outside of the first inning when he allowed his only hit, he faced the minimum amount of batters the rest of the way, giving up no free trips to first base.
Champlin Park’s defense deserved credit as well for executing when the ball was in play, keeping their pitcher from working out of the stretch.
Thankfully for Riola and the LoGators, they didn’t wait long to take the lead. Reid Conlee knocked home the first run of the game in the bottom of the second inning to give them a 1-0 lead.
The next run came in the fourth with the bases loaded. Matt Marek put a ball in play and a fielding error by Saints shortstop Marcus Krupke allowed Marek to reach and plate a run to make it 2-0. Champlin Park failed to score another run in the frame, but fortunately it didn’t cost them later on.
Drake Siens had the next RBI-single in the fifth inning for a 3-0 lead. And finally, Conlee had another RBI-single in the seventh, making it 4-0.
That was the story of the offense on the day. The LoGators got their timely hits and did just enough to keep St. Michael away from them late in the game. Jack Haring came in for the final two innings on the mound and struck out four batters.
Champlin Park had five hits in the game and held the Saints to one.
Game two of the series is set for Monday, August 8 in St. Michael. With a win, Champlin Park can clinch their spot in the Minnesota Baseball Association Class B state tournament.
