The Champlin Park LoGators made their first appearance in the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Class B state tournament championship round Sunday night in Dundas against the Rochester Royals.
It was a memorable one, to say the least.
The game stretched well into the night with both teams playing at their highest level with the season on the line. The stakes were a little higher for the LoGators, who had to win in order to force a game two on Monday, having lost previously in the double-elimination bracket.
A win for the Royals would give them the state title, their first since 2006.
It took 12 innings to decide a winner with the finish coming in thrilling fashion.
Champlin Park took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 12th when Matt Marek hit a single to right field. At second base was Bryce Nelson, who went to third on the hit. The throw from right field to third went wide and Nelson ran home for the lead.
While the LoGators took the lead on an error, they would give it right back in similar fashion.
The bases were loaded with no outs for Rochester’s Nick Pearson, who hit a ground ball to Nelson at shortstop. Trying to preserve the lead, Nelson threw home to the catcher Marek and the ball sailed over his head.
Two runs scored as Logan Milene and Bo McClintock sprinted home on the throwing error, giving the Royals a 4-3 win and the state championship in walk-off fashion. Champlin Park pitcher Jerry Gooley applied the tag to McClintock at the plate, but his arm narrowly beat out the throw.
The Rochester players piled in celebration near the LoGators dugout, who were in disbelief after battling so hard throughout the night. They fell behind in the seventh inning and tied the game in the top of the ninth.
Dylan Wilson started the game for the LoGators on the mound, tossing six innings, allowing three hits and two earned runs.
Champlin Park took the lead in the first on an RBI double by Jeff Heuer. Rochester’s response came in the second on a fielder’s choice RBI.
Pitching reigned supreme in the championship game but it didn’t keep the LoGators from getting on base. They out-hit the Royals 13-7 but could never get the go-ahead run across the plate.
Alex Rudquist and Hayden Brown took on the first 7 ⅓ innings for Rochester before Matt Meyer entered the game. Meyer faced the LoGators two days prior in a 3-0 win, pitching a complete game allowing six hits.
In the championship game just two nights later, he pitched the final 4 ⅔ innings, striking out six batters and picking up the win. He was later named the Mike Davison Most Outstanding Pitcher and Fred Roufs MVP of the tournament.
He was on the mound in the ninth when Champlin Park tied the game. The Royals committed two errors in the inning, including on a ground ball hit by Heuer, which allowed Adam Puder to score, making it 2-2.
With each passing inning, it seemed like it might take until Monday morning for a winner to be declared. Both teams were locked in from the beginning and seemed like they could play on forever, but a winner had to be crowned eventually.
It was the furthest the LoGators had been in the state tournament, building off their momentum from the 2021 tournament, when they finished third. They lost in walk-off fashion last year, making it two years in a row exiting the tournament on the last crack of the bat.
Tournament Run
Champlin Park began their tournament with two wins, defeating Chaska 7-3 on August 21 and Moorhead 13-8 on August 28. After the first two weekends, the tournament shifted to a double elimination format for Labor Day weekend
Rochester wound up handing the LoGators both of their losses in the tournament by beating them September 2, 3-0. With the season on the line, Champlin Park squared off against fellow Metro Minny League opponent Blaine.
The LoGators avenged their loss in the league playoffs, winning 4-0 on September 3 to send the Fusion packing.
The Miesville Mudhens were the final hurdle for Champlin Park to clear ahead of the state final. They scored four runs in the final three innings to snatch the victory away from Miesville 7-5. The game was played shortly after their win over Blaine.
Tournament Awards
Four LoGators were named to the Class B All-tournament team; Sam Riola, Reid Conlee, Charlie Hutchinson and Jeff Heuer.
Riola racked up an additional accolade, winning the MaxBat Maple Slugger Award, given to the top hitter of the tournament. He hit .370/.452/1.202 with 5 RBI and a home run.
