The Royals’ celebration begins after securing the walk-off victory against Champlin Park in the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Class B state championship Sunday, September 4.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

The Champlin Park LoGators made their first appearance in the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Class B state tournament championship round Sunday night in Dundas against the Rochester Royals.

It was a memorable one, to say the least.

Jerry Gooley’s tag on Bo McClintock was too late, allowing the Royals to score the winning run in the 12th inning in the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Class B state championship Sunday, September 4.
Matt Marek celebrates a double in the fifth inning with their signature “gator chomp” against Rochester in the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Class B state championship Sunday, September 4.
Adam Puder celebrates scoring the game-tying run in the ninth inning against Rochester in the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Class B state championship Sunday, September 4.
Champlin Park pitcher Dylan Wilson, left, and catcher Matt Marek walk off the field in the first inning against Rochester in the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Class B state championship Sunday, September 4.
Champlin Park second baseman Sam Riola, right, celebrates after tagging a runner out at second base against Rochester in the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Class B state championship Sunday, September 4.
Champlin Park pitcher Dylan Wilson fields a ground ball against Rochester in the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Class B state championship Sunday, September 4.

