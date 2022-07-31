As the regular season comes to a close, the Champlin Park LoGators have put themselves in a favorable position to earn their seventh-straight trip to the Minnesota Baseball Association Class B state tournament.
In the last couple of weeks, the LoGators (10-4 league, 25-12 overall) have ripped off five wins in their last seven games to earn the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Section 4 playoffs.
Three of those wins came against Metro Minny league competition. Centennial, St. Michael and Anoka all fell to the LoGators.
Sunday, July 17 - Champlin Park 4, Centennial 2
Champlin Park did all of their damage in the second inning, putting up four runs. Derek Heldman contributed a two-run double while Drake Siens chipped in an RBI. The LoGators used two arms on the mound, Jeremy Gooley and Will Whelan. They combined for 15 strikeouts to only three walks.
Whelan, who started the game and picked up the win, tossed four innings. Gooley went five innings with nine punchouts, allowing one hit.
Centennial did their damage early as well with two runs in the first inning, but failed to capitalize on their early lead.
Wednesday, July 20 - Champlin Park 5, St. Michael 1
An identical scoreline to their previous meeting on June 26, it was once again the LoGators coming away with the win, securing the season sweep of the Saints.
It was a banner night for the pitching staff, consisting of Sam Riola, Andrew Boeser and Jack Haring. Together, they had 21 strikeouts, ten of which came from Boeser in his four innings of work. They also held St. Michael to only one hit.
Not much at the plate was required but both Siens and Reid Conlee contributed two RBI. The LoGators had seven hits as a team.
Sunday, July 24 - Champlin Park 11, Anoka 8
The final league game of the summer capped off what would amount to a five-game win streak at the time.
A big seventh inning for Champlin Park was the story in this one. They scored seven runs in the frame after being down three to take a 11-7 lead. Ethan Mocchi led the way with three RBI. Seven different batters recorded an RBI and four had multiple hits.
Gooley struggled in comparison to his scoreless outing from his last appearance, but managed to pitch his way through seven innings, giving up 12 hits. He was on the mound for all eight runs, but only four were earned.
Haring was called in for the eighth and ninth innings and delivered with the six out save.
Mixed into the league games over the last two weeks were four non-league contests against Westonka, East Bethel, Rochester and Minnetonka.
Champlin Park split those four games 2-2, defeating Westonka 7-5 July 19 and East Bethel 19-1 July 21. Rochester, the top-ranked team in Class B, defeated the LoGators 12-6 July 26. Minnetonka beat them two days later 9-5.
The LoGators hosted an alumni game on Sunday, July 31 before playing the Buffalo Bulldogs. They’ll end their regular season against Hamel on August 2.
Known Commodities
Champlin Park knows where the big bats are in their lineup and will count on them to deliver once the playoffs begin.
Riola continues to lead the LoGators in batting average, on-base and slugging percentage, slashing .400/.485/.586. His 29 RBI are second on the team behind Ethan Mocchi with 35. Jack Puder isn’t far behind with 27 of his own.
Those three have done the most damage at the plate in terms of scoring runs, but with a team batting average of .292 and on-base percentage of .377, getting runners in scoring position hasn’t been much of an issue this summer for Champlin Park.
Charlie Hutchinson and Gooley have made the most starts on the mound for the LoGators in 2022 with seven and six, respectively. Hutchinson’s ERA of 3.04 is slightly ahead of Gooley’s 3.48 mark, having thrown seven fewer innings.
Both Dylan Wilson and Haring recorded three saves in as many opportunities, with Haring posting an impressive 1.60 ERA.
Playoff Picture
Last year, Champlin Park won the Metro Minny league championship and earned the top seed from the section for the state tournament, but after a rough patch coming out of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Blaine (12-3 league, 26-5 overall) took advantage and captured the league championship.
The Fusion (3rd) and LoGators (7th) are the lone teams ranked inside the top 10 in the Class B rankings as of July 20.
This year’s path to the state tournament for Champlin Park begins Saturday, August 6. Grabbing the No. 2 seed, they’ll take on No. 7 seed St. Michael (5-9 league, 13-15 overall). They’ll play a best of three series over the weekend, with the winner securing a state tournament berth.
In the next round, the top two seeds to advance will play for the top seed that will represent section 4 at the state tournament. The game between the lower seeds will determine the No. 3 and 4 seed. Both matchups will be one game.
First round pairings:
No. 1 Blaine vs No. 8 Centennial
No. 2 Champlin Park vs No. 7 St. Michael
No. 3 Coon Rapids vs No. 6 Andover
No. 4 Forest Lake vs No. 5 Anoka
