As the regular season comes to a close, the Champlin Park LoGators have put themselves in a favorable position to earn their seventh-straight trip to the Minnesota Baseball Association Class B state tournament.

In the last couple of weeks, the LoGators (10-4 league, 25-12 overall) have ripped off five wins in their last seven games to earn the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Section 4 playoffs.

DSC_3570.JPG
Champlin Park pitcher Jerry Gooley delivers a pitch in the second inning against Buffalo Sunday, July 31.
DSC_3671.JPG
Buffalo center fielder Brett Renshaw (21) is tagged out trying to steal third base by Champlin Park third baseman Jon Koenig Sunday, July 31.
DSC_3633.JPG
Champlin Park’s Jeff Heuer keeps a close eye on Buffalo starting pitcher Josh Gavin (24) while at first base Sunday, July 31.

