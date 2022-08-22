The 2022 Minnesota Baseball Association Class B state tournament got underway this past weekend with 16 teams vying for the championship.
The LoGators had to wait until Sunday for their first game as most of the others were August 19 and 20, but it was well worth the wait.
With starting pitcher Sam Riola delivering a standout performance yet again, Champlin Park cruised to a victory over Chaska 7-2. The LoGators held the Cubs scoreless until the final inning, with Riola going the distance.
“It was probably one of our better played games as a team,” Champlin Park manager Matt Marek said. “Everything was working…up and down the line we had contributions. We made every single play. It was a really clean and efficient game.”
In Riola’s last two starts in the postseason, Champlin Park scored a combined 6 runs. It was enough run support to defeat St. Michael 4-0 on August 7, but it wasn’t enough against Blaine on August 13 in a 3-2 defeat.
This time around, the offense did their job in giving Riola stress-free innings late in the game.
“We feel like if we can get 2 or 3 runs we’re going to win most games,” Marek said about giving Riola run support. “But it makes it a lot easier on him when we put a few crooked numbers on the board. He can relax a little bit and not be in high stress situations. Once we got up 4-0, he was lights out and pretty much on cruise control.”
Riola finished with 10 strikeouts, allowing 4 hits and 2 earned runs. At one point, he retired 24 batters in a row.
“It’s a lot of fun when he’s out there,” Marek said. “He’s our number one and has been it for a while. He’s capable of special things on the mound. Teams aren’t too excited to see him on the mound, that's for sure. In my opinion he’s the best player in the state.”
The LoGators tacked on their first run in the third inning on a sacrifice fly from Jeff Heuer. They batted around in the fourth to extend their lead 4-0. Ryan Bruns had two of the RBI on a single.
Two more runs were added in the sixth making it 6-0. Tyler Midas put the cap on the scoring with a solo home run in the eighth to make it 7-0.
It was never a large offensive explosion for Champlin Park, but the offense provided more run support in this game than hoped for in previous contests. Four different players (Riola, Bruns, Jack Puder, Reid Conlee) had two hits, helping the LoGators collect 11 as a team.
Champlin Park gets to extend their season for another week, with their next matchup set for Saturday, August 27 at 1:30 p.m. in Dundas. They’ll take on the Moorhead Brewers, who defeated New Market 11-3 in their first round contest. The Brewers (22-7) were ranked 8th in the last Class B poll.
