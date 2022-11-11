High school athletes across the country finalized their college plans on Wednesday, Nov. 9 for National Signing Day. It’s the first official signing period of the school year. Here’s a list of prep athletes from the area that made their commitments official.
Armstrong Falcons
Noah Breker - University of North Carolina Men's Cross Country & Track
After being named the Gatorade Minnesota Boys Cross Country Player of the Year for the 2021-22 school year, Breker finished the high school cross country season on Nov. 5, finishing 7th at the state meet. He also broke the Minnesota soil record this season in September with a time of 14 minutes and 57 seconds. Also prolific on the track, he’ll look to defend his title in the 3200 meter run this spring.
Savannah McGowan - Illinois State women's basketball
McGowan has led the Falcons in scoring in each of the last three years. This past season, she averaged 18.6 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, dominating the interior for Armstrong. A top-10 recruit in the state according to PrepGirlsHoops.com, she’ll lead a team this season that returns their top four leading scorers from last year.
Karlee Fisher - Minnesota State University-Moorhead women's basketball
The second-leading scorer returning for the Falcons, Fisher averaged 11 points and a team-high 3.7 assists per game last year. Like her teammate McGowan, for the last three years she had been the second-leading scorer. The MSUM Dragons compete at the Division II level in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Jenna Hamann - Concordia University, St. Paul women's lacrosse
Hamann led the Falcons in scoring last year with 61 points (30 goals, 31 assists). She had 51 points (42 goals, 16 assists) as a sophomore. Concordia St. Paul is also a Division II school in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Clare Sondrall - Missouri Western State University women's lacrosse
Sondrall, a midfielder, contributed 26 points (19 goals, 7 assists) in 2022 and 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 2021 for Armstrong. Missouri Western State is a Division II school competing in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.
Ava Marelic - Culver-Stockton College women’s soccer
The midfielder for the new Armstrong/Cooper girls soccer co-op scored two goals this past season, helping the team finish 7-9-1 in their inaugural season. Culver-Stockton College is an NAIA school based in Canton, Missouri.
Champlin Park
Sarah Martin - University of Minnesota women’s soccer
The Rebels’ No. 1 between the sticks allowed 19 goals across 16 games, including five shutouts and made 98 saves. The senior All-State goalkeeper is one of two Rebels taking their talents to the hometown Gophers.
Paige Kalal - University of Minnesota women’s soccer
The All-State midfielder was once again Champlin Park’s leading scorer this season, registering 17 goals and 11 assists. The dynamic midfielder was even more prolific last year with 28 goals and nine assists. In 2020, she had 14 goals and 19 assists.
Riley Ping - Bethany Lutheran College women's soccer
The senior forward had one goal and assist for the Rebels’ girls soccer team. She had six goals and three assists in 2021. The Bethany Lutheran College Vikings are a Division III school in Mankato, Minnesota.
Kaeden Dublin - Emmanuel College women’s soccer
Backing up Martin this year was Dublin, who saw action in three games and made 16 saves. Emmanuel College is a Division III school in Boston, Massachusetts.
Andrew Rakow - Creighton University baseball
The ace of Champlin Park’s pitching staff, Rakow will look to improve the Rebels’ 9-16 record this upcoming spring. The southpaw will head to Omaha, Nebraska to compete for the Bluejays in the Big East Conference.
Sara Moberg - Northern State University volleyball
One of two seniors in the regular rotation for Champlin Park volleyball this past season, she helped the Rebels reach back-to-back section title games in 2021 and 2022. She was second on the team in digs, fifth in kills and fifth in service aces. Northern State is Division II out of Aberdeen, South Dakota and competes in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Park Center
Hailey Ekos - Vermont University women’s hockey
A member of the Osseo/Park Center girls hockey team, she registered 26 points (7 goals, 9 assists) last season, the highest for defenders and fourth-best on the team. She is the top point scorer returning this season. Vermont is a Division I program that competes in the Hockey East Association.
August Goethals - Iowa Lakes College men’s baseball
Goethals is the catcher for the Park Center/Columbia Heights baseball team. They finished 3-16 a year ago. Iowa Lakes Community College is a junior college in Estherville, Iowa.
Justin Walters - Central Lakes College men’s baseball
Walters has manned the mound for Park Center/Columbia Heights but can also be seen in the field at second base or the outfield. Central Lakes College is a junior college based in Brainerd, Minnesota.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.