On Wednesday, May 11, the Armstrong girls’ lacrosse team had their game against Anoka cut short due to severe weather in the area. The same thing happened the next day against Wayzata, but the stoppage came late in the second half, so a winner was able to be named.
The Falcons put their undefeated record (7-0) to the test against a Trojans squad (7-2) eager to spoil their run.
Down 12-5 with just over 13 minutes remaining, Wayzata scored four straight to make it 12-9. The field felt tilted in their favor, winning each faceoff after a goal and taking it down the field for another.
Unfortunately for them, more severe weather entered the area, and with 6:26 left, the game was called, giving Armstrong the 12-9 win for their eighth win of the season. It was an unlucky circumstance for the Trojans, who were determined to take the game to the final whistle.
But they were down by as many as seven goals for a reason. After falling behind early, the Falcons found their groove midway through the first half and took over the game.
Wayzata made a statement early by scoring the first two goals with relative ease. Katie Sikorski and Ava Score both netted a goal inside the first two minutes of the game.
Armstrong slowed things down to catch their breath. Junior attacker Jenna Hamann scored the first goal for the Falcons to make it 2-1. That was just the beginning of a big night ahead for Armstrong’s leading point scorer on the year.
She would go on to assist another four more goals for the Falcons in the half, who took a 6-2 lead at the break. Senior Sydney Smith had two of the goals, one being unassisted.
Just like that, Armstrong took control. All six of their first half goals came in the final 12 minutes of the half.
Again, the Trojans scored two quick goals to begin the second half by Sikorski and Score to make it 6-4. The dynamic duo combined for nine points on the night.
But as the script was repeated for Wayzata to begin the second half, so did it for the Falcons. They went on another run, this time five straight goals, to regain control of the game. Smith, sophomore midfielder Brielle Anderson, sophomore attacker Erin Palony and senior attacker Isabella Goergen all got in on the party with at least one goal.
Hamann assisted two of the goals, bringing her game total to six. She tacked on another goal herself to make it an eight-point night (2 goals, 6 assists), which was the second time this season she reached that many in a single game.
Facing a seven-goal deficit, Wayzata made their late-game run with two goals from Sikorski, one from Score and another by midfielder Julia Lindahl.
They’ll never know if they would’ve been able to complete the comeback as lightning in the area halted the game. Celebrations by the home side began once the whistle sounded, knowing they will keep their perfect record intact for another game.
Smith recorded a hat trick and Anderson had two goals. The Falcons had eight players record at least one point.
For the Trojans, their points were limited to three players. Sikorski had five points (4 goals, 1 assist), Score had four (4 goals) and Lindahl had two (1 goal, 1 assist).
On the season, Hamann has both 21 goals and assists for a team-high 42 points. Palony follows with 32 (22 goals, 10 assists) and Smith clocks in at third with 25 (21 goals, 4 assists). It was Armstrong’s first non-conference game of the season.
The result sets up a big matchup against Andover on Tuesday, May 17, who are also undefeated in conference play (8-0). It could very well decide who finishes atop the Northwest Suburban conference with just a few games remaining in the regular season. But the Falcons still have games to play against two more quality conference opponents, Elk River/Zimmerman (6-2) and Centennial (5-2).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.