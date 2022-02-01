In one of the fluffiest tales to come to the suburbs this year, The Cafe Meow plans to bring more than a dozen kitties to New Hope.
The Minneapolis-based cat cafe plans to open a second location this spring at 3524 Winnetka Ave. N. in New Hope.
The concept includes a coffeeshop with beverages given cat-themed names as well as cats to play with by the hour. Visitors who grow particularly fond of a cat can adopt the feline.
Richfield resident Jessica Burge began thinking of opening a cat cafe after the first one in the United States, the Purina ONE Cat Cafe, opened in New York City in 2014. The theme had bocame popular in countries like Taiwan and Japan. After four years of planning, Burge opened The Cafe Meow at 2323 Hennepin Ave. S. in Minneapolis.
A reconstruction of Hennepin Avenue currently in a planning stage prompted Burge to consider adding a second, suburban location to help the business continue to flourish during any setbacks at the Uptown location. She chose a vacant place near Winnetka Avenue North and 36th Avenue North. Like the Minneapolis location, one side will be dedicated to serving coffee and human treats while the other side will serve as a space for visitors to interact with a roomful of cats, which are provided by nonprofits.
Windows between the sides will allow coffeeshop patrons to check out the nearby animals without renting time in the cat lounge.
The existing location has proved popular during the pandemic, with hourly slots to mingle with the furry residents of The Cafe Meow often filling up.
“We’re very fortunate people needed their cat cuddles all through the pandemic,” Burge said of the pace of business at the current site. “That didn’t stop.”
The cafe charges $10 per hour to visit the cats weekdays and $15 on weekends.
Referring to “cat therapy,” Burge commented, “$15 for therapy and there’s 15 therapists in there? That seems like a good deal to me.”
Regulars – some who cannot have cats at home due to apartment restrictions or other considerations – come into the cafe to “get a little cat fix here and there,” said Burge, while other visitors are “looking for their forever cat.”
Adoptions of cats at the shop increased as people spending more time at home sought companionship with a cat on a more permanent basis. The socialization the cats experience at the cafe helps them come out of their shell more than they would at a shelter, Burge said.
“All the cats that come here are just so personable,” she said.
The rescue organizations help vet the cats, including ensuring they are healthy. The cats climb in a network of cat attractions ranging from cubbyholes near ground level to catwalks near the ceiling.
“Each cat has such a different and interesting personality,” Burge said. “They have these personal traits that you can really connect with, and I think that’s what draws me to them.”
The New Hope location will provide about twice as much space as the Uptown store, which already attracts a large customer base from the northwest suburbs, according to Burge.
The layout of the building in New Hope will help the cafe meet health code regulations that prevent the cats from passing through the coffeeshop side itself, although customers still will have the option to bring their product purchases into the cat lounge. A large window at the front of the New Hope site will allow the cats to check out their surroundings while also allowing passersby to watch the antics inside.
An exact opening date has not been set yet since Burge is uncertain how long building out the space will take given shortages of construction materials and the need to ensure the business meets all regulations. Construction commenced in early January.
The nonprofits Ruff Start Rescue and No Kitten Left Behind-Minnesota provide the cats at the Minneapolis location. Two other nonprofits – The Rescue Crew, based in Plymouth, and Kitty Revolution, based in Lakeville – will provide the cats for the New Hope site. The store will likely be open every day but Monday, allowing the cats and employees a day of rest.
The store will include the same specialty beverages as the Minneapolis location, with locally made syrups made by My Sister’s Sweets in Minneapolis, milk from Hope Creamery in the Minnesota town of Hope, and beans from Bootstrap Coffee Roasters in St. Paul.
Drinks include Sassy Cat, a mocha with cayenne pepper; Calico, a mocha with caramel and coconut; and Siamese, a breve, or a type of espresso, with hazelnut and cinnamon. A drink of the same name as the cafe is a white mocha beverage with butterscotch and cinnamon. Specialty “kitteas” with various styles of tea are included among other options. Desserts include T-Rex Cookie creations, from Eagan, called “Meowcarons” and items such as muffins and cupcakes from Breadsmith.
Burge hopes to include events at the New Hope location similar to those offered in Minneapolis, such as yoga with cats, Catgo – a cat-themed version of bingo – and cat-painting activities in which participants depict cats special to them on canvas.
The Cafe Meow’s website is thecafemeow.com. Updates about the New Hope site are available at facebook.com/thecafemeownh and instagram.com/thecafemeownh.
