Longtime Champlin Park cross country head coach Kevin Moorhead is stepping down from the position.
Moorhead has been the head coach for the Rebels’ cross country programs for 17 years. He said he’s been thinking about the decision to step down over the last few years and felt the time was right now.
“There’s always a thousand different factors that go into it. I haven’t had a summer off in 46 years,” Moorhead said.
Cross country programs begin their training over the summer, urging their runners to build up their miles to prepare for the season ahead. Even though he won’t be the head coach anymore, Moorhead said he’ll still be involved with the program, perhaps on a volunteer basis.
“I still have the energy to coach,” Moorhead said. “We’ve got a great group of sixth-grade boys and seventh-grade girls. I love working with them and overall keep in touch with the program. I said I’d be happy to continue to direct our home invitational, but we’ll see what happens.”
In addition to coaching cross country, Moorhead has worked with the distance runners during the spring track season and is an assistant coach for Champlin Park’s boys swim team in the winter.
In total, he has been coaching for over 40 years with stints at both the high school and collegiate level. After running track at St. Louis Park High School and the University of Minnesota under legendary coach Roy Griak, Moorhead picked up a volunteer assistant coaching role back at St. Louis Park for two years during college before becoming the head coach.
He was there for 13 years before going back to the college level and coaching at Mankato State and Minnesota under Griak. Soon after, he became head coach of the Armstrong High School track team and was an assistant for cross country.
During this time, Moorhead was a teacher at Champlin Park, which led him to taking their head coaching job for cross country, where he has been for the last 17 years.
One of the things that has stood out to him while coaching came in his first year with the Rebels.
“When I took the program over with Jillian Hart…we had a very small team our first year,” Moorhead said. “It was tiny when we got the job. Our first year, we finished with 33 kids and for summer practice, I think I had 4-5 kids. And between us, they recruited a bunch of their friends and some parents put some kids into the program. That was fun to see the program grow.”
He said today the program consistently exceeds 50 kids combined between boys and girls every year, citing a strong middle school program to help maintain their numbers.
One of the unique aspects of cross country is that it’s both a team and individual sport. Runners are able to set their own goals and control their outcomes, but there’s still a team aspect - such as qualifying for state and helping the runners around you.
“Every single kid on that team counts or is a major player in how successful that season is going to be,” Moorhead said. “You can be No. 22 and still have a major impact on the program. That’s the uniqueness of cross country. You don’t have to be in the top seven or top 10 to make an impact. You could be helping your team in a lot of different ways.”
The training is also simplified because everyone competes in the same event - a 5K run. But that doesn’t make it any less enjoyable.
“The kids know they can have that dual focus,” Moorhead said. “They get stoked about finishing as a top team in the conference. We’ve been talking about making it to state for the last three or four years. The individual stuff just comes along with it. They’ve got that in their heads they want to finish in the top five or top ten. But as a whole crew, they're talking about where we can finish.”
While he takes a step back from head coaching duties, he’ll still be involved with the program.
