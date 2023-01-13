kevin moorhead
Buy Now

Champlin Park head coach Kevin Moorhead, right, pictured with one of the team captains from the 2021 season, Elise Oldroyd.

 Photo courtesy of Kevin Moorhead

Longtime Champlin Park cross country head coach Kevin Moorhead is stepping down from the position.

Moorhead has been the head coach for the Rebels’ cross country programs for 17 years. He said he’s been thinking about the decision to step down over the last few years and felt the time was right now.

Tags

Load comments