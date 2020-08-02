Chris Johnson was a legend in Minnesota town team baseball as the starting catcher in four different decades for St. Louis Park.
Now he is a coach and a fan, and one of the spectators you’ll see most often at a Park Pirates’ town ball game.
He was in the stands Friday, July 31, when the Pirates traveled to Prior Lake’s Memorial Park for a game against the Prior Lake Mudcats. Chris Johnson’s son, Parker, a 2020 Hopkins High graduate, is a rookie with the Park town team, and in the fourth inning he came off the bench to replace captain Chris Duda in right field.
Chris Johnson, a State Class A Baseball Hall-of-Famer on the first ballot, said, “When Parker and I talk baseball now, it’s more player to player than father to son. Parker couldn’t have a better group of mentors than he has with the Park town team. Adam Seaman [the starting catcher] talks hitting with Parker all the time. I can tell Parker fits in with the team and he’s having fun.”
Parker is batting .327 in his first season with the Pirates.
“The first thing my dad ever taught me is that baseball should be fun,” Parker said. It was fun at Prior Lake Friday night, as the Pirates won 12-5 on the strength of a 15-hit attack. Parker went one-for-two with a walk. He showed his speed on the base paths by stealing second and then scoring from second on a one-hop single to the outfield. He played an errorless game in right field.
“I think Parker’s best position might be shortstop, but he’s a good outfielder, too,” Chris Johnson said. “He’s getting taller, almost 6-1 now. As he gets ready to play college ball, he’s good enough and fast enough.”
Parker accepted a scholarship offer from Division I Valparaiso University in Indiana. He committed after his sophomore varsity season at Hopkins High.
“The Missouri Valley Conference [which includes Valparaiso] is one of the 10 best conferences in the country year in and year out,” Chris said.
Chris knows what its like to play Division I baseball. He was the starting catcher for Iowa State University during his collegiate days and helped found the Park town team in the spring of 1989.
“The biggest improvement for Parker since last year is his strength,” Chris said. “He is a right-handed thrower who bats left-handed. With more weight lifting and physical maturity, his top-hand dominance has developed. Physically, he is kind of a late bloomer, but after his junior year in high school [when Hopkins finished sixth at state], I knew he could play Division I baseball.”
Looking to the next level, Parker said, “I know college baseball is a lot of work. But the work is similar to what I have already been doing every day in the off-season. My goal is to outwork everyone else.”
Parker’s desire to work hard has been fueled by his friendship with his Hopkins High baseball teammate Miles Halligan, who has accepted a scholarship offer from Xavier University in Cincinnati Ohio. Halligan is also playing for the Park town team, and in his only at-bat Friday night at Prior Lake, he hit a 370-foot homer over the fence in left-center field.
“Miles and I have been playing on the same team since we started out as 5-year-olds in tee ball,” Parker said. “It was tough not to be able to play the high school season this year [due to COVID-19]. I had high expectations for the team and was looking forward to being one of the captains.”
Mentioning his friendship with Halligan, a pitcher who throws 92 miles per hour, Parker said, “It has been great to see Miles succeed. He was always one of the best players when we were younger.”
Parker has been in the batting cage against Halligan frequently and said, “He doesn’t overpower me yet.”
Parker and Miles Halligan have many things in common - being teammates, loving baseball and having lots of success.
Asked about pro baseball, Parker said, “Oh, yeah, for sure, I want to play Major League Baseball.”
“Parker can be kind of hard on himself at times,” Chris Johnson said. “Sometimes I tell him to take a step back.”
Everyone on the Johnson family loves baseball, including Chris’ wife LeAnne and their 15-year-old son Chase, who will hopefully be playing for Hopkins High next season.
“My mom supports me, drives me to games and gives me random advice,” Parker said.
Another important person in Parker’s life is Hopkins High baseball coach Jason Mihalakis.
“We go back a long way with Jason,” Chris said. “I played with him on the Park town team, and Jason has coached my son since Parker was 11 years old.”
